What’s happening around New Mexico Dec 18 – Dec 24

FILE-In this Dec. 18, 2009 file photo snow covered grapes hang in a vineyard near Freyburg, Germany. A warm winter means that for the first time Germany’s vineyards will produce no ice wine _ a prized vintage made from grapes that have been left to freeze on the vine. The German Wine Institute said Sunday […]

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 18 – Dec. 24 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

All of December – River of Lights & Shop and Glow – Teaming with the BioPark’s River of Lights, the events’ festive lights will decorate Central Ave along Nob Hill for shoppers to enjoy and explore 14 new unique art installations. There will be free parking with a two-hour limit in Nob Hill, Old Town, and Downtown for the month of December. The Mayor encourages residents to support local businesses, dress warm, and wear a mask. The displays will be lit from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night through the rest of the year.

December 5-25 – Christmas Tree Display – Take a stroll down Gold and 2nd Street to look at 18 decorated Christmas tree displays, all to benefit the local chapter of Feeding Pets of the Homeless which is a nonprofit that provides pet food and emergency veterinary care to pets that belong to homeless people. Organizers of the event will be at the displays on weekends to collect items donated to pets. QR codes will be pasted on the windows for donations, and funds will go towards the PayPal that organizers set up and will use to get items such as dog, cat food, blankets, toys, beds etc. The Christmas trees will be lit up from 6-10 every night until Christmas day night.

December 18 – Grant Community Luminaria Light Up – The Grant Middle School community will decorate the front of their campus with luminarias so families can drive by and experience the joy of the season. There will also be a donation box for families to drop off supplies for Albuquerque Animal Welfare in support of the donation event, Operation Silent Night. We will be collecting cat and dog food, blankets, towels, cat and dog toys and anything else pet related.

December 19 – Crossroads Twinkle Light Parade – This weekend Crossroads for Women be hosting two mini twinkle light parades to bring their clients some COVID-safe, holiday cheer. On Saturday, Dec. 19 they’ll be meeting at the Juan Tabo Hobby Lobby (700A Juan Tabo Blvd NE 87123) in Albuquerque at 6 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Please come with cars already decorated and wear masks at all times.

December 18-20 – The Twelve Dates of Christmas – The Adobe Theatre presents the Twelve Dates of Christmas, a virtual event that will be streamed. The Twelve Dates of Christmas, written by Ginna Hoben, is a one-woman show performed by Merritt C. Glover, directed by Lorri Layle Oliver. To purchase tickets, visit the Adobe Theatre website.

December 19 – A Very Merry Community Christmas – Albuquerque Little Theatre Presents, A Very Merry Community Christmas: A Holiday Variety Showcase. Many of the performances were filmed pre-COVID, so there are moments where it looks like restrictions are not being observed, this is not the case. Stream from the comfort and safety of your home starting Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 PM or Sunday, December 20 at 2 PM. After opening dates, the holiday program will be on demand through January. Tickets range from $12 for single views and $30 for the group rate. For more information contact Albuquerque Little Theatre at 505-242-4750.

December 20-25 – La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the King’s Quest Streaming Performance – Stream last season’s production of La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings’ Quest from the comfort of your own home! Since they are not able to produce La Estrella this season, they wanted to share last year’s production. The stream can be viewed free of charge, but donations are appreciated. All proceeds benefit National Institute of Flamenco youth educational programs.

December 19 – Artrageous: A Very Colourful Christmas – Artrageous dazzles you with a 45-minute spin on holiday traditions as this talented troupe creates a magical winter wonderland through visual art and powerful vocal performances. Embark on a Christmas journey full of color and wonder with this free, family-friendly virtual event! Claim your free ticket today.

December 1 – December 24 – Photos with Santa at Coronado Center – From now until Dec. 24, you can schedule a reserved time to take a photos with Santa at the Upper Level Sephora Court. Reservation times run from Mondays – Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Christmas Eve times available are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children and Santa are required to wear masks, even in photos. A virtual Santa experience is also being offered.

December 21-23, 28-30 – Explora Virtual Winter Camps – Explora is offering a series of virtual winter break camps and programs. All camps have associated material kits that will be available to pick up curbside at Explora on December 18, 23, or 29 ahead of the virtual program. The virtual winter camps will be led by Explora educators on Zoom and will have about 15 students per class. The cost for the virtual camps is $25 for Explora members or $35 for nonmembers. Themes of camps include “Science or Magic?”, “Patterns in the Winter”, “Chemistry of Baking”, and “Art in Motion”. Explora does offer financial aid. For information on how to obtain this assistance email reservations@explora.us. For more information on virtual winter camps, visit explora.us.

Notices

🔶 DOH issues public health orders temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries – The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced two new public health emergency orders in response to the ongoing public health crisis in New Mexico and resulting unsustainable strain on health care providers and hospitals, one temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries and another recognizing the activation of “crisis care” standards by outlining credentialing processes for COVID-19 health care providers. Non-essential surgeries are defined in the order to include procedures that may be delayed without undue risk to the patient’s health.

🔶 Botanic Garden Night Hours – The city will reopen the garden for nighttime hours featuring some of the River of Lights sculptures. Evening hours will run from Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 – Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Evening hours will not be offered on these days: December 24, 25 and 31, January 1. The Garden is also closed every Monday and Tuesday, so no daytime or nighttime hours will occur on those days.

🔶 Bernalillo County offers drive-thru grocery pickup for low-income seniors – The food will be pre-packed in boxes. Organizers will also be following strict COVID-19 protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus. Seniors picking up food must wear masks and remain in their vehicles at all times. Workers will be placing the food boxes into seniors’ vehicles.

The drive-thru grocery pickup opportunities are from 10 a.m. to noon as follows:

Monday, Dec. 21 – Rio Bravo Senior Center parking lot, 3910 Isleta Blvd SW

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Sherriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility, 10308 2nd St NW

🔶 Keep Burque Clean – You can schedule a free community clean up two times per calendar year. Simply organize people in your community to participate and our department will provide gloves and trash bags for your clean up as well as collect the waste at your designated collection point. Call 761-8100 or 311 to schedule your community clean up today.

🔶 Free Firewood for Seniors – The City of Albuquerque has announced that free firewood will be available to seniors in need to keep their homes warm this winter. The Department of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation has partnered to offer firewood to seniors 60 and older in Bernalillo County. The firewood will be delivered by a team from the Department of Senior Affairs to the homes of eligible seniors while supplies last. To sign up for the firewood while supplies last, call 505-764-6400.

🔶 Albuquerque Small Business Support – The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department has announced new economic relief through a $10 million Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses and locally owned franchises within city limits. To be eligible for the support, a business must have no more than 50 full-time employees including the owner, and two part-time employees are equivalent to one full-time employee. Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese with all grants being funded by Dec. 30.

🔶 Blue Star Mothers looking for donations – The Albuquerque chapter of Blue Star Mothers is once again looking for donations to include in care packages sent to troops. The organization is still holding donation drives and is asking for single-size servings of food and drink mixes such as Vienna Sausage-pop top cans, jerky, protein bars/granola bars, coffee and hot chocolate. For non-food items, they’re asking for things like hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers and dental floss. For more information on how to donate, visit Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers website.

🔶 GiveABQ – GiveABQ provides a single location where donations can be collected from the public and where nonprofits can select and get items they need for their organization or their clients in need. GiveABQ needs sofas, love seats, chairs, lamps, sofa tables, kitchen tables and chairs, and dressers. In partnership with the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services and the nonprofit organizations supporting the homeless that participate in GiveABQ, the program’s current goal is to collect furniture for as many families as possible before the end of 2020.

🔶 The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out. RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

🔶 APD Asking for Public Input on Area Command Websites – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for feedback from the public on the six (6) Area Command websites and how they can be utilized to enhance communication between APD and residents. To take the survey and to share your thoughts on enhancing communication with APD, click here.

🔶 Vision Zero Seeks Public Input on Safer City Streets – Vision Zero is a community program that works to create safer streets for all of us, whether we are walking, biking, driving, or taking transit, and regardless of age or ability. The Vision Zero Action Plan of Action Plan to guide our efforts ​and would like your input. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be done in English or Spanish.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Kirtland Air Force Base Public Input on Restoration Project – Kirtland Air Force Base is asking the public’s assistance in creating a restoration advisory board (RAB). Officials say the board is intended to foster public participation by involving the community members in the Kirtland AFB restoration project. Those wanting to join are asked to complete an online survey to gauge their level of interest in the project. Feedback from the community will be used to support a recommendation to the Installation Commander on the level of community interest in establishing a Kirtland RAB.

🔶 UNM offers Radiation Exposure Screening for uranium workers – The University of New Mexico Health System is urging uranium workers, “downwinders” and people who worked or lived near radioactive material in the southwest to participate in the Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program. The program specializes in working with uranium workers and others who have a higher risk of health issues such as cancer.

Around New Mexico

Events

November 7 – December 31 – Museum Shops Holiday Pop-Up – Shop for all of your loved ones this holiday season at the Museum Shops Holiday Pop-Ups. Find your favorite items from the Museum of International Folk Art Shop and the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture Shop all in one safe and socially distanced location. The shop will be open daily from 10am – 4pm and runs through December 31. The Pop-Up is located at 130 Lincoln Avenue in downtown Santa Fe.

November 28 – January 3 – New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland Drive Thru – Load up the crew and head to Santa Ana Star Casino for a holiday drive-thru adventure that’s perfect for the entire family. Enjoy over a mile of professional lighting, decorations, live actors, art, music, and more.

November 13 – January 5 – Taos Today – This virtual curated exhibit and sale will feature more than 100 works by over 50 artists working today in Taos County. Works will be comprised of paintings, sculptures, jewelry, fiber arts, and more.

December 4 – December 22 – Santa Fe Symphony Virtual Concert Series: Native Winds

December 5 – January 17 – A Magical Mesa Xmas – A Magical Mesa Xmas presented by Sparklight is a drive-through experience unlike any other. You’ll be dazzled with holiday excitement as you enter a winter wonderland with over 5 million LED lights, displays, and exhibits. Join them at the Rio Rancho Events Center from Dec. 5 – Jan. 17. Tickets are $40 per car for general admission. Tickets are available online at www.TicketMaster.com.

December 18 – Department of Veteran Services to host live Facebook discussion on suicide prevention awareness – DVS Healthcare Division Director Jemia Warner and New Mexico VA Health Care System (NMVAHCS) Suicide Prevention Case Manager Christina Camacho will discuss services provided for at-risk veterans through the NMVAHCS Suicide Prevention Program at 10 a.m. They will also have information about other local and national suicide prevention resources available for at-risk veterans, their families, friends, co-workers, and other support-system members. For those unable to log on, a video will be posted on the DVS Facebook page shortly after the conclusion of the discussion.

December 18 – Crossroads Twinkle Light Parade – This weekend Crossroads for Women be hosting two mini twinkle light parades to bring their clients some COVID-safe, holiday cheer. On Friday, Dec. 18 they’ll be meeting at First Choice (145 Don Pasqual Rd NW 87031) in Los Lunas at 6:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 7 p.m. Please come with cars already decorated and wear masks at all times.

December 18 – Support Santa Fe – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery is organizing an effort titled, “Support Santa Fe”. Support Santa Fe brings together local businesses to share their collective social media reach. These businesses will co-promote a holiday concert, featuring beloved local musicians. They also collectively support a website and media campaign that encourages Santa Feans to shop locally this holiday season. The Holiday concert will stream on Friday, December 18th from 6-9 p.m. and will include musicians, Felix Peralta, Jono Manson, David Berkeley, and Nosotros. The concert can be seen and heard on the social media sites of all participating businesses, as well as on the website www.supportsantafe.com.

December 18 – 19 – Ventana Ranch Turn On Your Lights Contest – This year the Ventana Ranch Community Association will sponsor a Holiday Lights Contest much like last year’s. There is, however, one change that we made in view of the pandemic, and that is to vote by donating non perishable food items instead of toys.

December 19 – Los Lunas Holiday Drive Thru – Join the village of Los Lunas on Saturday, Dec. 19th at the Daniel Fernandez Park for a holiday drive thru from 5:00pm-8:00pm. All children in the vehicle will receive a stocking from Santa Claus! He will also be accepting letters from any children wishing to give him a Christmas letter. They will also be having a vehicle decorating contest. If you wish to participate in this contest, you must pre-register here. It is free to participate, and prizes will be awarded.

December 19 – Belen Drive Thru Light Show – The Belen Community Center is hosting a drive-thru light show down Becker Street at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their cars to spread some holiday cheer!

Notices

🔶 Bernalillo County public art submissions – Bernalillo County’s public art program is accepting submissions through the end of the year for new works of art at its public facilities. Some of that art could go on display in the county’s outposts program, or at the south valley pool, the county’s new offices at Alvarado Square, or the Bridge Boulevard and Sunport Boulevard reconstruction projects. The county says artists can only submit three works of art. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.

🔶 Cultivating Bernalillo County ‘Grow the Growers’ – The Cultivating Bernalillo County ‘Grow the Growers’ program is a comprehensive farm training and business acceleration initiative designed to attract new and emerging farmers into professional food production. Bernalillo County and its program partners are committed to strengthening the local food economy by nurturing the next generation of food entrepreneurs. The deadline to apply is Jan. 4, 2021.

🔶 Bingo with Brenda – Bernalillo County’s Office of Senior and Social Services launched Bingo with Brenda, a virtual activity that takes place every week. Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez is the Public Health Specialist with the department and will be the one facilitating virtual Bingo every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register for Bingo with Brenda, visit their website at bernco.gov.

🔶 The Santa Fe City and County are Seeking Public Input to Inform Long-Range Water Resources Plans – City of Santa Fe Water (City) and Santa Fe County Utilities (County) are initiating a collaborative, science-based, 5-year planning cycle to develop long-range water resource management plans and are seeking public input to inform this important process. Residents of the City or County are invited to fill out an online survey to help the City and County better understand the public’s perspectives, values, and priorities with respect to water.

🔶 City of Santa Fe Launches Special CONNECT Fund to Help City Residents Impacted by COVID-19 – In response to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Santa Fe—with local partners Somos un Pueblo Unido, Chainbreaker Collective and national non-profit Family Independence Initiative (FII)—has launched emergency disaster relief funds open to eligible City of Santa Fe residents. These relief funds will afford one-time cash assistance to help supplement lost wages and prevent eviction. Referrals will be made via CONNECT to fund partners Somos un Pueblo Unido and Chainbreaker Collective, who will take the lead on providing community-wide education regarding the programs and assisting eligible individuals. Apply online at https://www.santafenm.gov/connect or call Somos un Pueblo Unido at (844) 365-6635 or Chainbreaker at (505) 577-5481.

🔶 Santa Fe is seeking residents to sit on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments Planning Commission. The City is seeking letters of interest from City residents with professional experience in law, real estate, construction, or design. If you are interested sitting on the Planning Commission or the Board of Adjustments please send a resume and letter of interest to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil at yyvigil@santafenm.gov.

🔶 KRQE Cares – Toys for Tots – Help to provide a gift for a child that may not, otherwise, receive a gift for Christmas. The Marines Toys for Tots program is dedicated to providing toys for every child in need. You can donate a toy (unwrapped) at any ABQ or Rio Rancho Wecks, Pep Boys, Pizza 9, and Best Buy on the Westside. You can also donate online.

🔶 Ignited Minds is now offering free online tutoring for any student in need of extra help. Tutors teach students time and organization management skills, tips, and tricks and also provide regular tutoring appointments that allow students to build a trusted working relationship with their tutor. Currently, Ignited Minds is also in need of more quality tutors. For more information on services, volunteering, board development, and more, visit ignitedmindsnonprofit.org.

🔶 Fuelwood Permits are available for purchase at most ranger districts. Permit sales vary by location. For additional information in regard to 2020-2021 season, collection dates, and application process, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/forestproducts.

🔶 The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of November. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 an older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park– E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Carson National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Carson National Forest.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Cibola National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, or Mountainair Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Gila National Forest – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Black Range, Glendwood, Reserve, Quemado and Wilderness Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Santa Fe – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Santa Fe National Forrest.

🔶 Ring recalls doorbells over fire hazard – Amazon’s Ring is recalling roughly 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazards after the company received multiple reports of injuries and property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

🔶 Canyon Bakehouse bread recall – lowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling select gluten-free Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels for the “potential presence of gluten.” The Georgia-based company said in the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website that the recalled products were distributed in 14 states including New Mexico.

Community News