What’s happening around New Mexico April 9 – April 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening April 9 – April 15 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

April 5-9 – 2021 Festival de Bellas Artes – The 2021 Virtual Festival de Bellas Artes is during the week of April 5, 2021. Live workshops will continue throughout April. Register at https://www.aps.edu/arts-center/festival-de-bellas-artes/.

April 7 – Harwood Art School: Watercolor Basics with Abigail Butler – Get a good understanding of the tools, materials, and applications of watercolor. Learn how to apply paint to achieve the visuals that you are looking for and get instruction on how to best start your journey to utilizing watercolors to the fullest extent.

April 8 – Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Reopening – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is excited to welcome guests back to our campus to experience our museum, on-site shopping, and dine-in restaurant. Museum guests are asked to purchase tickets ahead of time to ensure proper social distancing and compliance with capacity standards and New Mexico’s COVID-safe practices. Days and hours of operation are Thursday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for the museum and Indian Pueblo

Store, and Thursday – Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the Indian Pueblo Kitchen, while the Library and Archives will be open by appointment only on Fridays.

April 8 – 13 – Balloon Fiesta Drive-In: Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) – The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance.

April 9 – Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company at Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque – See Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company in their first performance of 2021 streaming live from Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque on April 9 and 10. This special performance season grows from Artistic Director Joaquin Encinias and Yjastros members’ deep investigation into the art of tablao.

April 9 – 10 – Recuerda a Cesar Chavez 28th Annual Celebration – On April 9, the Recuerda a Cesar Chavez Committee will host the annual fiesta, complete with music, poetry, and stories from farmworkers about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the traditional marcha, the committee has partnered with Casa Barelas to bring a trailer concert on April 9, beginning at 5 p.m. that will drive through the typical marching route.

On April 10, a video celebrating civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, and the dedication and naming of Avenida Dolores Huerta in partnership with Las Mujeres will be premiered at 3 p.m.

April 9 – 10 – Week 1 – El Camino Real Trade Fair – Join BernCo and its partners at the El Camino Real Trade Fair, online at Facebook.com/ElCaminoRealTradeFair, Friday nights and Saturday mornings in April.

April 9 – Camino Cooking: Pueblo-Style Cherry Pies (Demonstration)

Brenda Tafoya, New Mexico Historic SitesSouthern Journeys of the Jemez People (Music/Story), New Mexico Historic Sites/ Jemez Historic Site, Storyteller: Marlon Magdalena, Jemez Pueblo El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro Junior Ranger Digital Activity, National Trails, National Park Service

April 10 – 9 a.m. El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro y La Ruta de Onate: History & Heritage (Lecture)

Storyteller: Joseph P. Sanchez, Ph.D., University of New Mexico the Forge with Blacksmith Dave Sabo (Demonstration) Casa San YsidroLa Cocina Como Encuentro de Dos Mundos: Part 1 (Lecture)

(The Kitchen as a Meeting of Two Worlds)

Storyteller: Teresa Salomon Salazar

April 10 – Ninth Annual New Mexico Philharmonic Gala – The New Mexico Philharmonic is proud to present the Ninth Annual New Mexico Philharmonic Gala on April 10. This event provides businesses and individuals with an opportunity to support Albuquerque’s most prominent performing arts organization and the education programs that the organization facilitates.

April 10 – A Day of Celtic Genealogy by Five International Experts – The Albuquerque Genealogical Society (AGS) Presents a Virtual Webinar: “A Day of Celtic Genealogy by Five International Experts”. Join them for presentations from some of the most recognized authorities on Irish and United Kingdom research. April 10, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT. There will be five sessions including “Evidence in marriage for Irish family history” (Fiona Fitzsimmons), “The Irish Dreamtime: The earliest Irish historical tradition” (Dr. James Mallory,) “Discover Your Scottish Ancestors” (Chris Paton), “Maps and Gazetteers for Scottish Research” (Paul Milner), and “Autosomal and X-DNA Identifies a Charming Scoundrel” (Karen Stanbary). The regular price for this event is $25.00.

April 10 – Used Bike Donation Day – On April 10, 2021, Free Bikes 4 Kidz will host its first annual bike donation event in Albuquerque. Drop off your donation of a used child or adult size bike, trike, or bicycle accessory at one of these drive-thru locations – Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Park and Sport Systems.

April 10 – 25 – Albuquerque’s Birthday Celebration – Albuquerque’s Birthday Celebration honors the city and everything local from Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 25. The Department of Arts & Culture has teamed up with local businesses and artists to offer a variety of fun-filled activities, virtual performances, online and local shopping, and more for families to join and wish the City a Happy 315th Birthday!

April 15 – 18 – NHCC Children’s Bilingual Book Festival – Four days of author readings, book events, workshops, and more, featuring children’s bilingual books in Spanish and English and Native languages and English. Free and open to the public in a virtual space.

Notices

🔶 Give Blood with Vitalant During National Donate Life Month – National Donate Life Month in April honors those who have saved lives through the gift of organ donation. In 2020, almost 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the U.S., according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. Most of these required blood and platelets to support patients during surgery. To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

🔶 State announces COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling for New Mexicans 60 years and older – The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced that vaccineNM.org registrants who are 60 years and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. To do so, users simply log in to vaccineNM.org using their confirmation code and date of birth, choose their location, and then select from available appointments in their area. Event codes for New Mexicans 60+ are no longer required, though they are required for younger populations.

🔶 City of Albuquerque Announces Applications are Open for $21.6 Million in Emergency Rental Assistance – The City of Albuquerque announced that residents can begin submitting applications for $21.6 million in federal funds that will help eligible families with Emergency Rental Assistance. The City is administering these funds in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) and is working with local partners to get the funds to those who need them to pay rent and utilities. Information and a link to the application can be found at cabq.gov/rent.

🔶 Time-of-day watering restrictions begin April 1 – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is reminding residents that no sprinklers or spray irrigation is allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. until Oct. 31. Fines for water waste will be doubled because of current drought conditions.

🔶 Rio Metro ACCESS to offer free Transportation Options – Beginning Monday, April 5th, Rio Metro Regional Transit District is introducing a new program called Rio Metro ACCESS, which provides free transportation options for New Mexico residents who are receiving employment, housing, personal stability assistance, and other activities to improve their lives. Through a grant from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Rio Metro ACCESS can issue free train and bus passes to social services agencies so that they can distribute free passes to their qualifying clients.

Around New Mexico

Events

April 3, 7, 10 – Rio Rancho Tree Steward Training – The city of Rio Rancho’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department and its Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division are seeking volunteers interested in serving as a Tree Steward in the community. Volunteer Tree Stewards individually or as a team receive tools, training, and ongoing support to help the city care for trees in local parks. Tree stewards visit their chosen park and report tree and park concerns; assist with planting and pruning of young, newly established trees; maintain site conditions; report vandalism; report water system problems.

April 3, 10, 17, 24 – Dawgs for a Cause Fundraiser – Casa Vieja has partnered with Dawgs for a Cause. A portion of your purchase will be donated to Baila! Baila! to support the mission of “Preserving Our Culture Through The Arts.”

April 10 – Filmmakers Symposium 2021 – High Desert Screening presents a Filmmakers Symposium. We are assembling a team of film professionals who will bring to the table experience and expertise from five different and distinct areas of the film industry.

April 10 – New Mexico’s Indigenous Languages: Critical Challenges and Possibilities – In his 1991 revision of Acoma: Pueblo in the Sky, Dr. Ward Alan Minge references some of the early work that initiated a bilingual program at Acoma Pueblo’s local school. Years later, Acoma resident, Dr. Christine Sims, would become the director for the American Indian Language Research Center and an associate professor at UNM. Learn about the leading efforts in indigenous language revitalization.

April 10 – Baila! Baila! Fundraiser – The Picnic Basket is partnering with Dawgs for a Cause food truck every Saturday in April at Casa Vieja brewery. Look for their baked goods on the truck as well as some yummy tacos, gourmet hot dogs and much more. Gluten-free and vegan options will also be available. A portion of their sales will be donated to Baila! Baila! Dance academy to preserve our culture through performing arts. There will be live music and dance performances throughout the evening.

April 10 – Community Clean Up Day – Join the Belen Little League to help them get the fields ready for kids to play this season.

April 10 – Dumpster Day – Free Dumpster day at most County Transfer Stations is Saturday, April 10.

April 17 – 2021 NEA-NM Read Across New Mexico – NEA-NM invites you to join them at the 2021 NEA-NM Read Across New Mexico Virtual Gathering. The objective of this event is for all school staff to experience educational, informative, inspirational, and entertaining professional learning opportunities. Working with NEA’s Read Across America program the intention is to ensure our state is implementing culturally responsive curricula. They are inviting all current certified and classified staff working with Pre-K through 12th grade in the state of New Mexico and surrounding regions.

April 17 – Tree Seedling Giveaway – Join the Rio Rancho Parks and Recreation Department at the City Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This year’s event will be a drive-thru style. Residents may pick up seedlings all while maintaining social distancing and staying in vehicles. Tree seedlings will be prepackaged, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of Rio Rancho residency is required, and residents must stay in their vehicles. Quantities are limited— One package per household. For more information call 505-891-5015.

April 17 – Fee Free Day – To kick off National Park Week, National Park Service sites will have free admission for everyone on Saturday, April 17. Every April, during the presidentially proclaimed National Park Week, we join with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to celebrate America’s treasures. National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find your park. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/…/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm

April 28 – Ask an Autistic – Real-life, real-time; local, live, and in-person. Bring your questions and yourselves to discuss real challenges and real solutions from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m at their outdoor classroom, Wilderwood Equine Therapy, and Rescue, in Peralta. Cost: Donation to Wilderwood. Attendance will be limited (appropriately spaced and seated). If you have any questions, call Wilderwood at (505) 459-9813 or send an email to wilderwoodequinetherapy@gmail.com.

Notices

🔶 “Borrow a Bike” New Free Program at Ft. Marcy – The City of Santa Fe is now offering a “Borrow a Bike” program at Ft. Marcy Recreation Complex. Residents 18 and older may borrow a hybrid bike for the day without a fee. A waiver, safety orientation, and a deposit are required. Helmets and locks will also be available. Bike availability from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reservations: (505) 955-2500. For more information contact Parks and Recreation Complex Manager Liz Roybal: eroybal@santafenm.gov; (505) 955-2500

🔶 ECECD launches statewide billboard campaign advertising free child care for qualifying New Mexican families – the New Mew Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) launched a statewide billboard advertising initiative to boost enrollment in its child care assistance programs and help provide relief to families in need of services. Currently, more than one-in-three New Mexican families qualify for free or reduced child care services through ECECD’s child care assistance programs. In consideration of the financial strain that the pandemic has placed on New Mexico’s working families, ECECD has also waived the child care assistance copays usually covered by those same working families through July 2022. Families interested in seeking child care assistance through ECECD can apply through the state’s “Am I Eligible?” portal at www.eligibility.ececd.state.nm.us, call (505) 827-7499 or 1-800-832-1321, or send an email to ececd-ecs-customerservice@state.nm.us

🔶 Free Drinking Water Well Testing Available to Roosevelt County Residents – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) is studying potential PFAS contamination in Curry and Roosevelt Counties. This study is a critical leap forward for state and local officials and the public to

learn about the presence and prevalence of these chemicals within eastern New Mexico’s groundwater supplies. To sign up, email NMENV-DWB-PFAS@state.nm.us or call 505-660-3391.

🔶 Navajo Nation to receive nearly $50 million in HUD funding for affordable housing under the American Rescue Plan – The Navajo Nation is scheduled to receive nearly $50 million of the funding from the $450 million in Indian Housing Block Grants for tribes to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to help carry out affordable housing activities. The listing of funding allocations for tribes can be found on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website at: https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/IHBG-ARP_for_Codetalk3.24.21.pdf.

🔶 New Visitation Guidelines for Long-Term Care Facilities – The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department is working with the New Mexico Department of Health and the Medical Advisory Team to create gradual re-opening plans for long-term care facilities. New statewide long-term care visitation guidelines follow public health data in facilitating additional safe visitation options to residents and their loved ones in these high-risk settings. All testing, infection control, the management of COVID-positive cases, and PPE measures remain the same. For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.