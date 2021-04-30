What’s happening around New Mexico April 30 – May 6

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening April 30 – May 6 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

April 30 – May 1 – El Camino Real Trade Fair Week 3 – The El Camino Real Trade Fair continues this weekend with cooking, arts and crafts, music and a lecture. The virtual event presented by Bernalillo County and community partners has so far reached over 3,500 Facebook users and logged over 2,300 video views.

Friday, April 30 @ 6:30 p.m.

Camino Cooking: Enchiladas – A Global Journey to New Mexico (Demonstration)

Tiana Baca, Three Sisters Kitchen

Community Voices Storytelling Video (Animation w/activity sheets)

Bernalillo Community Museum

Time Travel: Colonial New Mexico – The Presidio (Lecture)

Storytellers: Living History Characters, Casa San Ysidro

Saturday, May 1 @ 9 a.m.

Enduring Querencias: Lost and Reclaimed Expressions of Home (Lecture)

Storyteller: Esther Garcia, Guest Curator, Enduring Querencias Exhibit, Gutiérrez-Hubbell House

April 30 – The Linnell Festival of New Plays – The Linnell Festival of New Plays presents new theatrical work by MFA students in UNM’s Graduate Dramatic Writing Program and plays by undergraduate writers from UNM’s Department of Theatre and Dance. All donations accepted will go to the UNM Theatre Program fund to support student success.

May 2 – Rail Yards Market Returns – Rail Yards Market is back in motion for 2021 to support local farms and businesses from May through October. Rail Yards Market is continuing their in-person market plus their online store with Sunday pick-up at The Yards. Masks must be worn at all times. Limited occupancy, enforced 6ft+ distancing.

May 2 – ICKY: The Radio Musical – The Children’s Hour is premiering ICKY: The Radio Musical Sunday, May 2 at 4 p.m. via live stream. The show provides a child’s perspective of the pandemic lockdown. The 17-person creative team was led by producer Katie Stone, directed by Jonathan Dunski, and based on the original screenplay by Sarin West. Music was composed by Jules Warren and Robb Janov, arranged by music director Sage Sarason. Albuquerque’s poet laureate Hakim Bellamy wrote the lyrics. The musical stars 18 children, ranging in age from 4 to 17 years old and features a full band, all recorded during CoViD-19, with strict adherence to some of the nation’s most stringent COVID-19 lockdown rules in New Mexico.

May 4 – Taking the Scenic Route – Richard Levy Gallery presents Taking the Scenic Route, a group exhibition of contemporary painters making unconventional landscapes. Taking the Scenic Route is a journey through unconventional desert topographies during these unusual times. Available for appointment May 4-May 15.

May 4 – Harwood Art School: Harnessing Chaos – Repurposed Fiber Forms – Participants, through shared dialogue, immersive exploration and a stream-of-consciousness process of winding, stretching, weaving, tying, and twisting fiber materials around found objects will create personalized three-dimensional “ Fiber Forms”. Students, after choosing various strips of colorful recycled fabrics, textiles and fibers, will create whimsical wrapped objects and soft sculptures that ask the artist to play with fiber while challenging the viewer to reappraise the objects beneath and the space in which it exists.

May 4 – AFMX Drive-in Movie: Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope – Join AFMX and Albuquerque Little Theater for their West Downtown Drive-In Movie Series. Tickets are online only and there will be no at gate purchases. Get there early to claim your spot and support our local West Downtown restaurants by ordering your take-out dinner.

May 5 – Cinco de Mayo Comedy – Start your Cinco de Mayo at 50/50 Coffee House and Pub with Albuquerque’s funniest comedians including Troy Willson, Caleb Mulkey, Amarie Castillo, Robert Eyester, Josh Fournier, and Tyler Lovely.

May 7 – The Friday Night Market at El Vado – The Friday Night Market features your favorite local growers, artisans, musicians in New Mexico’s favorite evening Artisans Market. Enjoy your favorite adult beverages distilled adult beverages while you enjoy our indoor/outdoor market. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard.

May 7 – 16 – AdobeFest: Life in a Box – Life in a Box is a series of six original, delightful, and innovative ten-minute plays written by local playwrights. The plays loosely address the theme of experiencing life as lived in the somewhat confined space of the present. www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.

May 7 – 29 – Experimentation with the Void – Join UNM for the opening of Experimentation with the Void. This is a collaborative showcase featuring 11 advanced students from the University of New Mexico’s studio art program. These artists explore different perspectives, qualities, and arrangements of contemporary artwork, with a wide range of intentions: dismantling gender and celebrating queer culture, exploring the internal emotion life during COVID19, examining photographic vs personal memory and the relationship of identity to objects, re-rendering nature tactilely and reconsidering markers of progress through the lens of post-colonialism, creating contemplative spaces through still life, and expanding photography to portray the self. Each artist is presenting excerpts from a single semester-long exploration that is a culmination of their pursuits through the BA/BFA programs.

May 8 – One ABQ Cleanup Month – Southwest Quadrant – One Albuquerque Cleanup Month will be focusing on cleanup efforts in the Southwest quadrant on May 8. Participants can sign up on their own or as part of a group, just make sure to register by the deadline at cabq.gov/cleanup. Neighbors and teams will clean the area around their homes, sidewalks, and surrounding areas while social distancing, wearing masks, and not being in groups of more than 10. Each volunteer will bring the waste they collect to the central drop-off location: Tower Pond Park – 601 86th St SW. All waste collected must be dropped off at the central location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Supplies will be available to those who register by May 5 and must be picked up on Thursday, May 6 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May 8 – Adoption Event at Petsense Rio Rancho – Pawsitive Life Rescue of NM is hosting an adoption event from 10 am – 2 pm. The adoption event will have puppies, cats, and a few adult dogs.

Notices

🔶 Block Captain Conference Goes Virtual in 2021 – The Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) annual Block Captain Conference is going virtual this year. The annual conference brings together community members, block captains, neighborhood watch folks, and City personnel to discuss what’s happening in neighborhood safety throughout Albuquerque. This year’s conference takes place Saturday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom. Panelists will include Chief Medina, Deputy Chief Griego, Commander Nerbetski of the Real Time Crime Center, and Laura Kuehn of Crime Prevention.

🔶 Absentee Voting for Special Congressional Election Begins Tuesday, May 4 – The 2021 Special Congressional Election will be held Tuesday, June 1 and the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office will begin mailing absentee ballots out on Tuesday, May 4 and absentee voting begins that day, as well. To register to vote, to check your voter registration status, to request an absentee ballot, and much more, visit: https://www.bernco.gov/clerk/elections.aspx#/CalendarContent.

🔶 City’s ABQ RIDE Offering Sun Van Service for Vaccinations – ABQ RIDE will transport individuals to vaccine sites using Sun Van service—even if they don’t fall into the traditional service criteria for the Sun Van system. The ABQ RIDE Sun Van Paratransit System is for individuals who are approved by NMDOH to receive a vaccine. To get assistance scheduling a ride, users will need to register for the vaccine through NMDOH and indicate in the notes that they face a mobility or transportation challenges.

🔶 Green Waste Pickup Starting Monday, May 3 Through Friday, May 14 – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department will pick up residential Green Waste at no additional charge. This year’s Spring Green Waste collection program begins on Monday, May 3 and will end on Friday, May 14, 2021. Solid Waste customers should have their Green Waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of their regular trash collection day. All Green Waste must be placed 5 feet from automated trash and recycling containers as well as any large items scheduled for pick-up. Solid Waste customers must place their Green Waste (leaves, grass, and brush) in trash bags. Each trash bag should not weigh more than 40 pounds. Customers that have branches must cut them to four-foot lengths and bundle them securely. The following items will not be picked up: dirt, construction debris, gravel, construction material or tree stumps.

Around New Mexico

Events

April 16 – 30 – TCA BigScreen @ Home: ROSE PLAYS JULIE – Taos Center for the Arts presents Rosie Plays Julie, directed by Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy, is available now through the end of the month on TCA’s website. Upon purchase, you will have three days to watch the film.

April 30 – “TreeSmart Santa Fe” Putting Down Roots – To launch the TreeSmart Santa Fe program, the City will sponsor a tree-planting on Arbor Day, Friday, April 30, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rancho del Sol Park on the South Side of Santa Fe. Members of the public will join Mayor Webber and members of the City Council to help plant the first groves in the long-term effort to increase the shade canopy throughout the city. (Everyone will be masked and maintain physical distance.)

April 30 – May 4 – Earth Day Science Fiesta – Join the Valencia Soil & Water Conservation District for their Earth Day Science Fiesta Events and City Nature Challenge 2021. During the dates of April 30th through May 3rd, they are having various local organizations hosting several fun activities to help celebrate Earth Day and the importance of connecting with the local environment. During those same dates, they also have several guided hikes you can register for to take part in the worldwide Nature Challenge 2021 while learning about the common wildlife at Whitfield. Each hike will be approximately 1 to 1.5 hours.

May 1 – Belen Rodeo – Come out and join the Bad Decision Rodeo Productions 2021 Rodeo Series. Books open April 1st. Books will close 3 days before the rodeo. There will be no walk-up entries.

May 1 – Savers FUNDrive to support the arts in Rio Rancho – Spring cleaning? Clean out your closets and support Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads, Rio Rancho’s only multi-discipline community arts program. (Rio Rancho Youth Chorus, Rio Rancho Players, and The Squeaky Shoe Project). Visit 841 Saratoga Dr. NE, Rio Rancho this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 1 – May 2 – Cottonwood Mall Blood Drive – Donate blood at Cottonwood Mall to transform the lives of others. Saturday, May 1st – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, May 2nd – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. To make a life-saving appointment, please call Vitalant at 246-1457 or online at vitalant.org, All donors will be tested for COVID 19 antibodies. Results of the test will be available in your secure online donor account 10-14 days after donation.

May 5 – Shop With Your Pet Wednesdays – Cottonwood Mall invites shoppers to bring along their four-legged best friends to shop alongside them. They’re partnering with Camp Bow Wow ABQ for a special “Shop with Your Pet” Wednesday, the first Wednesday of the month from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Bring your best friend along with you and stop by the Camp Bow Wow booth for a goodie bag, check out their agility course, meet their trainers and take a selfie with your pet at the selfie station. Bring a donation to support Bridges to Home and receive a special gift bag of goodies.

May 5 – Friends of History First Wednesday Lecture Series – Last year, Leah F. Tookey curated the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum’s exhibit Home on the Range: From Ranches to Rockets, from which this lecture is drawn. At the turn of the 20th century, most of the arid land east of Las Cruces, New Mexico was ranch land. Cattle, sheep, and goat ranches filled the Tularosa Basin, the Oscuro Range, and the surrounding countryside. These self-sufficient ranchers had maintained their homes for up to fifty years, but events taking place halfway around the world would change their lives. This is the story of the ranchers who were forced off their beloved land and the military and defense industry that would turn it into a military complex. The lecture will begin at Noon on the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/mrRAZrq8AoU.

May 8, 15 – Rio Rancho Annual Great American Cleanup Event Registration Open – The City of Rio Rancho’s Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division invites volunteers of all ages to take part in this year’s Great American Cleanup, set to take place on Saturday, May 8 and 15 from 8 a.m. until noon. Advance registration by May 3 is required to receive cleanup supplies. Call (505) 896-8729 or visit www.rrnm.gov/GAC to register. Cleanup sites will be assigned to groups upon registration confirmation. All volunteers will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and only groups of 10 or fewer will be permitted to volunteer at each location.

Notices

🔶 COVID-19 Vaccine Registrants 16+ Can Self-Schedule Vaccine Appointments – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced that vaccineNM.org registrants who are 16 years of age and older can now schedule their own COVID-10 vaccine appointments online. If you don’t immediately find an available appointment, you are encouraged to keep checking back, as vaccine providers are continually updating their appointment schedules. Senior citizens and those with disabilities can call toll-free 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.

🔶 New Mexico Museum of Space History Reopens – The New Mexico Museum of Space History, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, is pleased to announce that it will re-open to the public on National Space Day, Friday, May 7. The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closed on Monday and Tuesday. A temporarily reduced entry fee of $5 per person will be in effect, due to ongoing renovation and other projects. Capacity will be limited.

🔶 Rio Rancho Players, Rio Rancho’s only all-ages community theater program, is looking for actors, stage crew, artisans, and committee staff for our 2021-2022 season. Visit their new members meeting on May 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Avix Art in Rio Rancho. Covid precautions and social distancing will be observed. MASKS REQUIRED. No experience necessary. It is free to join.

🔶 Electronic filing in civil cases to start in more magistrate courts – Starting April 23, attorneys can electronically initiate civil lawsuits and file subsequent documents in cases in magistrate courts in the:

First Judicial District of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.

Third Judicial District of Doña Ana County.

Sixth Judicial District of Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties.

Thirteenth Judicial District of Cibola, Sandoval and Valencia counties.

The courts represent the second phase of a planned statewide rollout of e-filing in magistrate courts. E-filing was launched in 18 magistrate courts in January and there have been about 950 electronic filings in civil cases in those courts through the end of March. E-filing allows litigants to submit electronic documents instead of paper and, if they choose, to electronically deliver copies to other parties in the case.

🔶 ENMU-Roswell to Hold Virtual 75th Graduation Ceremony – Adhering to continued state restrictions on mass gatherings, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will hold a virtual 75th Commencement Convocation. The ceremony link will be posted on the ENMU-Roswell Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/enmuroswell/ on Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Dr. Shawn Powell, ENMU-Roswell President, will conduct the virtual ceremony.