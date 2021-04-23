What’s happening around New Mexico April 23 – April 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening April 23 – April 29 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

April 10 – 25 – Albuquerque’s Birthday Celebration – Albuquerque’s Birthday Celebration honors the city and everything local from Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 25. The Department of Arts & Culture has teamed up with local businesses and artists to offer a variety of fun-filled activities, virtual performances, online and local shopping, and more for families to join and wish the City a Happy 315th Birthday.

April 23-24 – El Camino Real Trade Fair Week 3 – The El Camino Real Trade Fair continues this weekend with cooking, arts and crafts, music and a lecture. The virtual event presented by Bernalillo County and community partners has so far reached over 3,500 Facebook users and logged over 2,300 video views.

Friday, April 23 @ 6:30 p.m.

Camino Cooking: Learn to Bake in a Traditional Horno with Martina Rosetta (Demonstration)

Casa San Ysidro / Martina Rosetta, Santo Domingo Pueblo

Make Your Own Papel Picado (Activity)

Kent Swanson, BernCo Public Art Program

Las Flores del Valle (Music/Story)

Storytellers: Carol Vigil and Leila Flores-Dueñas

Saturday, April 24 @ 9 a.m.

Parral Una Ciudad Minera del Camino Real de Tierra Adentro (Spanish Only Lecture)

Storytellers: Jorge Carrera, César de la Riva Molina, Jorge Meléndez Fernández, Laura Portillo Larrieu, and Emilia Díaz Arreola

Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH)

Make Your Own Adobe Bricks (Demonstration)

Alexandra McKinney, New Mexico Historic Sites

April 24 – One ABQ Cleanup Month – Southeast Quadrant – Participants can sign up on their own or as part of a group, just make sure to register by the deadline at cabq.gov/cleanup. Neighbors and teams will clean the area around their homes, sidewalks, and surrounding areas while social distancing, wearing masks, and not being in groups of more than 10. Each volunteer will bring the waste they collect to the central drop-off location: Phil Chacon Park – 7600 Southern Ave SE. All waste collected must be dropped off at the central location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Supplies will be available and must be picked up on Thursday, April 22 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

April 24 – Horizon-based Astronomy: Understanding The Mexica Calendar System – Presented by City of Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center Lecture Series on Cultural Astronomy. Cultures worldwide have observed and utilized celestial events for millennia. Archaeologists, anthropologists, historians, astronomers, and other scholars have examined the materials left by peoples to better understand their cultural world views. This series will explore astronomy through a cultural lens of observation.

April 30 – The Linnell Festival of New Plays – The Linnell Festival of New Plays presents new theatrical work by MFA students in UNM’s Graduate Dramatic Writing Program and plays by undergraduate writers from UNM’s Department of Theatre and Dance. All donations accepted will go to the UNM Theatre Program fund to support student success.

May 2 – Rail Yards Market Returns – Rail Yards Market is back in motion for 2021 to support local farms and businesses from May through October. Rail Yards Market is continuing their in-person market plus their online store with Sunday pick-up at The Yards. Masks must be worn at all times. Limited occupancy, enforced 6ft+ distancing.

May 4 – Taking the Scenic Route – Richard Levy Gallery presents Taking the Scenic Route, a group exhibition of contemporary painters making unconventional landscapes. Taking the Scenic Route is a journey through unconventional desert topographies during these unusual times. Available for appointment May 4-May 15.

May 4 – Harwood Art School: Harnessing Chaos – Repurposed Fiber Forms – Participants, through shared dialogue, immersive exploration and a stream-of-consciousness process of winding, stretching, weaving, tying, and twisting fiber materials around found objects will create personalized three-dimensional “ Fiber Forms”. Students, after choosing various strips of colorful recycled fabrics, textiles and fibers, will create whimsical wrapped objects and soft sculptures that ask the artist to play with fiber while challenging the viewer to reappraise the objects beneath and the space in which it exists.

May 5 – Cinco de Mayo Comedy – Start your Cinco de Mayo at 50/50 Coffee House and Pub with Albuquerque’s funniest comedians including Troy Willson, Caleb Mulkey, Amarie Castillo, Robert Eyester, Josh Fournier, and Tyler Lovely.

May 7 – The Friday Night Market at El Vado – The Friday Night Market features your favorite local growers, artisans, musicians in New Mexico’s favorite evening Artisans Market. Enjoy your favorite adult beverages distilled adult beverages while you enjoy our indoor/outdoor market. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard.

May 8 – One ABQ Cleanup Month – Southwest Quadrant – One Albuquerque Cleanup Month will be focusing on cleanup efforts in the Southwest quadrant on May 8. Participants can sign up on their own or as part of a group, just make sure to register by the deadline at cabq.gov/cleanup. Neighbors and teams will clean the area around their homes, sidewalks, and surrounding areas while social distancing, wearing masks, and not being in groups of more than 10. Each volunteer will bring the waste they collect to the central drop-off location: Tower Pond Park – 601 86th St SW. All waste collected must be dropped off at the central location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Supplies will be available to those who register by May 5 and must be picked up on Thursday, May 6 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Notices

🔶 City’s ABQ RIDE Offering Sun Van Service for Vaccinations – ABQ RIDE will transport individuals to vaccine sites using Sun Van service—even if they don’t fall into the traditional service criteria for the Sun Van system. The ABQ RIDE Sun Van Paratransit System is for individuals who are approved by NMDOH to receive a vaccine. To get assistance scheduling a ride, users will need to register for the vaccine through NMDOH and indicate in the notes that they face a mobility or transportation challenge.

🔶 Green Waste Pickup Starting Monday, May 3 Through Friday, May 14 – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department will pick up residential Green Waste at no additional charge. This year’s Spring Green Waste collection program begins on Monday, May 3 and will end on Friday, May 14, 2021. Solid Waste customers should have their Green Waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of their regular trash collection day. All Green Waste must be placed 5 feet from automated trash and recycling containers as well as any large items scheduled for pick-up. Solid Waste customers must place their Green Waste (leaves, grass, and brush) in trash bags. Each trash bag should not weigh more than 40 pounds. Customers that have branches must cut them to four-foot lengths and bundle them securely. The following items will not be picked up: dirt, construction debris, gravel, construction material or tree stumps.

🔶 Notice of Value Statements Were Sent on April 1 to Property Owners in Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County Assessor Tanya R. Giddings would like to remind Bernalillo County property owners to review their 2021 Notice of Value (NOV) statements that were mailed on April 1. These statements assign an assessed value to residential and non-residential real property, manufactured homes, commercial properties and vacant land, that will help determine in part the amount of property taxes owed for current property tax year. Values are effective as of Jan. 1, 2021, pursuant to Property Tax Code Section 7-38-7 NMSA, and based on the analysis of prior year market activity for current and correct values as part of the ad valorem process.

🔶 Virtual kitten and puppy shower – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is expecting hundreds of orphaned kittens and puppies anytime now and throughout the summer season. When the new arrivals come to the shelter, they will be in need of certain items to help take care of these bundles of joy. The city shelter is hosting a virtual kitten and puppy shower from now until April 30. You can help save these fragile lives by donating items listed on the baby registry which you can review at Amazon.com: and type in Kennel Kompadres. Donations will be accepted from April 12 through April 30. Members of the public can drop off their donations at any of our Animal Welfare Department shelters. For shelter locations, go to www.cabq.gov/pets.

🔶 City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Announces Re-Opening of Recreational Softball Leagues – After closing fields for a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department announced the re-opening of Recreational Softball Leagues for the upcoming 2021 season. The season is scheduled to begin on June 6, but teams interested in participating will be able to register starting Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m., in person, at the Jerry Cline Recreation and Tennis Center. Registration will remain open until Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m., or until a division fills up – space is limited. Registration forms can be downloaded here. Number of teams will be limited this season not only to encourage COVID-19 safe practices but also due to the planned renovations at Los Altos Park, resulting in the season-long closure of four softball fields.

🔶 COVID Vaccine Scams on the Rise – As more New Mexico residents get their COVID-19 vaccination shots, there is a corresponding rise in scam attempts relating to the vaccine. When you receive your vaccination, remember that social media is not the place to post pictures of your vaccination card, which has your full name, date of birth, where you got vaccinated, and when. This information is being used by scammers for identity theft so be alert. Keep an eye out for these other types of scam attempts:

Beware of scams offering asking for money to put you on the list, make an appointment or reserve you a spot, or move you up the line. Asking you to pay for the vaccine to get it early is a sure sign that it is a scam.

Ignore sale ads. You cannot buy the vaccine anywhere.

Do NOT share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails you promising to get you the vaccine faster or for a fee.

Remember that all COVID-19 vaccines are free. There is no cost to receive the vaccine. You will not be billed directly. The vaccine provider may bill your health insurance directly, but there is no co-pay.

🔶 Give Blood with Vitalant During National Donate Life Month – National Donate Life Month in April honors those who have saved lives through the gift of organ donation. In 2020, almost 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the U.S., according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. Most of these required blood and platelets to support patients during surgery. To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Around New Mexico

Events

April 3, 10, 17, 24 – Dawgs for a Cause Fundraiser – Casa Vieja has partnered with Dawgs for a Cause. A portion of your purchase will be donated to Baila! Baila! to support the mission of “Preserving Our Culture Through The Arts.”

April 16 – 30 – TCA BigScreen @ Home: ROSE PLAYS JULIE – Taos Center for the Arts presents Rosie Plays Julie, directed by Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy, is available now through the end of the month on TCA’s website. Upon purchase, you will have three days to watch the film.

April 17, 24 – Water, Wind, Earth: Little Artists’ Exploration – Water, Wind, Earth: Little Artists’ Exploration Free and open to all. Calling all early childhood learners ages 3-8 (preschool- 2nd grade) and their families + caretakers to join Twirl’s Amber Thomas in connecting process-based art to the environment. Twirl’s Amber Thomas will guide families and caretakers through a live zoom event with creative experiences to help children explore ideas around geology, challenge assumptions, and view Earth’s many movements in an artistic way. Each event will have literacy, movement, and art-making component.

April 23-24 – Gathering of Nations Powwow – Streaming Live Virtual Powwow – Due to the unpredictability of Covid19, the 38th Annual Gathering of Nations POWWOW will be live-streaming a virtual celebration of Native American Culture; April 23 & 24, 2021. The Virtual Gathering of Nations will feature a hybrid of live & prerecorded performances of traditional Native American singing and dancing, bringing together tribes from across North America. The Gathering of Nations Virtual Powwow will also feature the Indian Traders Market, Artisans & Crafters selling their wares, from beadwork, turquoise jewelry to fine art and clothes.

April 24 – Silver City Spring Litter Cleanup Event – Volunteers are requested to participate in a cleanup event along an 11 mile stretch of US Highway 180 Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. The event is hosted by the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce, Senator Siah Correa-Hemphill, Representative Luis Terrazas and Representative Rebecca Dow. Participants are encouraged to preregister at the Silver City Chamber of Commerce and at Terrazas Funeral Chapels in Santa Clara. Safety vests and trash bags will be provided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The route will span along US Highway 180 from milepost 115 (Ace Hardware) to milepost 126 (Hurley).

April 26 – Heritage Hotels & Resorts Santa Fe Job Fair – Heritage Hotels & Resorts is hosting a hiring fair in Santa FE on Monday, April 26 at Inn & Spa at Loretto. COVID safety protocols such as social distancing and masks will be in place. Interested candidates are encouraged to come ready to speak about past employment experience and with a resume in hand. Applicants who aren’t able to attend are invited to apply online. For more information about Heritage Hotels & Resorts and positions available, visit https://www.hhandr.com/Heritage_Careers/.

April 28 – Ask an Autistic – Real-life, real-time; local, live, and in-person. Bring your questions and yourselves to discuss real challenges and real solutions from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m at their outdoor classroom, Wilderwood Equine Therapy, and Rescue, in Peralta. Cost: Donation to Wilderwood. Attendance will be limited (appropriately spaced and seated). If you have any questions, call Wilderwood at (505) 459-9813 or send an email to wilderwoodequinetherapy@gmail.com.

April 30 – “TreeSmart Santa Fe” Putting Down Roots – To launch the TreeSmart Santa Fe program, the City will sponsor a tree-planting on Arbor Day, Friday, April 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rancho del Sol Park on the South Side of Santa Fe. Members of the public will join Mayor Webber and members of the City Council to help plant the first groves in the long-term effort to increase the shade canopy throughout the city. (Everyone will be masked and maintain physical distance.)

April 30 – May 4 – Earth Day Science Fiesta – Join the Valencia Soil & Water Conservation District for their Earth Day Science Fiesta Events and City Nature Challenge 2021. During the dates of April 30th through May 3rd, they are having various local organizations hosting several fun activities to help celebrate Earth Day and the importance of connecting with the local environment. During those same dates, they also have several guided hikes you can register for to take part in the worldwide Nature Challenge 2021 while learning about the common wildlife at Whitfield. Each hike will be approximately 1 to 1.5 hours.

May 1 – Belen Rodeo – Come out and join the Bad Decision Rodeo Productions 2021 Rodeo Series. Books open April 1st. Books will close 3 days before the rodeo. There will be no walk-up entries.

May 1 – May 2 – Cottonwood Mall Blood Drive – Donate blood at Cottonwood Mall to transform the lives of others. Saturday, May 1st – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, May 2nd – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. To make a life-saving appointment, please call Vitalant at 246-1457 or online at vitalant.org, All donors will be tested for COVID 19 antibodies. Results of the test will be available in your secure online donor account 10-14 days after donation.

May 5 – Shop With Your Pet Wednesdays – Cottonwood Mall invites shoppers to bring along their four-legged best friends to shop alongside them. They’re partnering with Camp Bow Wow ABQ for a special “Shop with Your Pet” Wednesday, the first Wednesday of the month from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Bring your best friend along with you and stop by the Camp Bow Wow booth for a goodie bag, check out their agility course, meet their trainers and take a selfie with your pet at the selfie station. Bring a donation to support Bridges to Home and receive a special gift bag of goodies.

May 5 – Friends of History First Wednesday Lecture Series – Last year, Leah F. Tookey curated the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum’s exhibit Home on the Range: From Ranches to Rockets, from which this lecture is drawn. At the turn of the 20th century, most of the arid land east of Las Cruces, New Mexico was ranch land. Cattle, sheep, and goat ranches filled the Tularosa Basin, the Oscuro Range, and the surrounding countryside. These self-sufficient ranchers had maintained their homes for up to fifty years, but events taking place halfway around the world would change their lives. This is the story of the ranchers who were forced off their beloved land and the military and defense industry that would turn it into a military complex. The lecture will begin at 12:00 Noon on the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/mrRAZrq8AoU.

May 8, 15 – Rio Rancho Annual Great American Cleanup Event Registration Open – The City of Rio Rancho’s Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division invites volunteers of all ages to take part in this year’s Great American Cleanup, set to take place on Saturday, May 8 and 15 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Advance registration by May 3 is required to receive cleanup supplies. Call (505) 896-8729 or visit www.rrnm.gov/GAC to register. Cleanup sites will be assigned to groups upon registration confirmation. All volunteers will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and only groups of 10 or fewer will be permitted to volunteer at each location.

Notices

🔶 Electronic filing in civil cases to start in more magistrate courts – Starting April 23, attorneys can electronically initiate civil lawsuits and file subsequent documents in cases in magistrate courts in the:

First Judicial District of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.

Third Judicial District of Doña Ana County.

Sixth Judicial District of Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties.

Thirteenth Judicial District of Cibola, Sandoval and Valencia counties.

The courts represent the second phase of a planned statewide rollout of e-filing in magistrate courts. E-filing was launched in 18 magistrate courts in January and there have been about 950 electronic filings in civil cases in those courts through the end of March. E-filing allows litigants to submit electronic documents instead of paper and, if they choose, to electronically deliver copies to other parties in the case.

🔶 State Land Office Seeks Public Comment and Participation in Virtual Public Meeting for Proposed Cell Tower – The New Mexico State Land Office is seeking feedback from the public and area residents regarding an application received by the agency from Gravity Pad Partners LLC., for construction of a new cell tower on state trust land. Interested members of the public are encouraged to review the application details and maps, submit online public comment, and view the details of the virtual public on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm (MST) meeting at nmstatelands.org/gravity-pad-west-side.

🔶 ENMU-Roswell to Hold Virtual 75th Graduation Ceremony – Adhering to continued state restrictions on mass gatherings, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will hold a virtual 75th Commencement Convocation. The ceremony link will be posted on the ENMU-Roswell Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/enmuroswell/ on Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Dr. Shawn Powell, ENMU-Roswell President, will conduct the virtual ceremony.

🔶 State Library Bookmobiles Set to Return with Limited Service, Wi-Fi Access – Based in Cimarron, Tucumcari, and Los Lunas, the three bookmobiles provide library and information services to state residents in underserved and rural communities in New Mexico, with multiple monthly scheduled stops in each of those regions. At each stop, bookmobile access will be limited to curbside service, and patrons will not be allowed to enter the bookmobiles. Tables will be set up so that patrons may pick up or drop off materials. Additionally, all three bookmobiles will be equipped with satellite internet, allowing patrons to connect through a wireless signal. The bookmobiles will be running on an abbreviated schedule in April, May, and June, and they will remain at each stop for 30 minutes.

🔶 Virtual Fuelwood Permit Sales Resume – Most of the districts on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will resume virtual sales of personal-use fuelwood permits on Monday, May 3. The Pecos/Las Vegas District is getting an early start and will begin virtual sales of permits on Monday, April 12.

🔶 ECECD launches statewide billboard campaign advertising free child care for qualifying New Mexican families – the New Mew Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) launched a statewide billboard advertising initiative to boost enrollment in its child care assistance programs and help provide relief to families in need of services. Currently, more than one-in-three New Mexican families qualify for free or reduced child care services through ECECD’s child care assistance programs. In consideration of the financial strain that the pandemic has placed on New Mexico’s working families, ECECD has also waived the child care assistance copays usually covered by those same working families through July 2022. Families interested in seeking child care assistance through ECECD can apply through the state’s “Am I Eligible?” portal at www.eligibility.ececd.state.nm.us, call (505) 827-7499 or 1-800-832-1321, or send an email to ececd-ecs-customerservice@state.nm.us