What’s happening around New Mexico April 2 – April 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening April 2 – April 8 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

April 1 – Ninth Annual New Mexico Philharmonic Gala – The theme of the gala this year will be A Decade Together: Help Us Shine This will be a virtual event, starting with an online silent auction on April 1st. On April 10, at 6 pm NMP will present a program that will feature musical offerings, a live auction and a “Raise the Paddle.” Any contribution for the “Raise the Paddle” is tax-deductible.

April 2 – Plein Air Landscapers – The Gallery ABQ April Salon Show presents “Plein Air Landscapers.” Artists include Catherine Alleva, Laverne Bohlin, Lyle Brown, Nancy Davis, Connie Falk, Lynnett Fink, Lee McVey, Chris Miller, Jim Naugle, Carol Ordogne, and Alice Webb. The opening reception is April 2, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 pm at The Gallery ABQ.

April 2 – The ABQ Art Walk – This edition they are hosting a series of art exhibitions, new parking lot pop-ups, performances & patio art markets. April is their 3 year anniversary and to celebrate, they will be doing some special art releases and giveaways.

April 2 – Virtual Science Cafe – The ABQ BioPark is proud to host a virtual Science Cafe featuring Indian elephant conservationist Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma and author Janie Chodosh. During a live webinar on April 2 at 7 p.m., the two will discuss elephant conservation, Sarma’s work in India treating and saving thousands of Asian elephants, and Chodosh’s new book, “The Elephant Doctor of India.” The event will end with a 15-minute question-and-answer session for viewers.

April 5-9 – 2021 Festival de Bellas Artes – The 2021 Virtual Festival de Bellas Artes is during the week of April 5, 2021. Live workshops will continue throughout April. Register at https://www.aps.edu/arts-center/festival-de-bellas-artes/.

April 7 – Harwood Art School: Watercolor Basics with Abigail Butler – Get a good understanding of the tools, materials and applications of watercolor. Learn how to apply paint to achieve the visuals that you are looking for and get instruction on how to best start your journey to utilizing watercolors to the fullest extent.

April 8 – Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Reopening – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is excited to welcome guests back to our campus to experience our museum, on-site shopping, and dine-in restaurant. Museum guests are asked to purchase tickets ahead of time to ensure proper social distancing and compliance with capacity standards and New Mexico’s COVID safe practices. Days and hours of operation are Thursday – Sunday, 9:00 AM 4:00 PM, for the museum and Indian Pueblo

Store, and Thursday – Sunday, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM for the Indian Pueblo Kitchen, while the Library and Archives will be open by appointment only on Fridays.

April 9 – Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company at Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque – See Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company in their first performance of 2021 streaming live from Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque on April 9 and 10. This special performance season grows from Artistic Director Joaquin Encinias and Yjastros members’ deep investigation into the art of tablao.

April 10 – Ninth Annual New Mexico Philharmonic Gala – The New Mexico Philharmonic is proud to present the Ninth Annual New Mexico Philharmonic Gala on April 10. This event provides businesses and individuals with an opportunity to support Albuquerque’s most prominent performing arts organization and the education programs that the organization facilitates.

April 10 – A Day of Celtic Genealogy by Five International Experts – The Albuquerque Genealogical Society (AGS) Presents a Virtual Webinar: “A Day of Celtic Genealogy by Five International Experts”. Join them for presentations from some of the most recognized authorities on Irish and United Kingdom research. April 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time. There will be five sessions including “Evidence in marriage for Irish family history” (Fiona Fitzsimmons), “The Irish Dreamtime: The earliest Irish historical tradition” (Dr. James Mallory,) “Discover Your Scottish Ancestors” (Chris Paton), “Maps and Gazetteers for Scottish Research” (Paul Milner), and “Autosomal and X-DNA Identifies a Charming Scoundrel” (Karen Stanbary). The regular price for this event is $25.00.

Notices

🔶 Rio Metro ACCESS to offer free Transportation Options – Beginning Monday, April 5th, Rio Metro Regional Transit District is introducing a new program called Rio Metro ACCESS, which provides free transportation options for New Mexico residents who are receiving employment, housing, personal stability assistance, and other activities to improve their lives. Through a grant from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Rio Metro ACCESS can issue free train and bus passes to social services agencies so that they can distribute free passes to their qualifying clients.

🔶 Applications Now Open for the 2021 Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps – Albuquerque high school juniors and seniors and recent high school graduates who are interested in exploring a career in arts, culture and creative non-profit organizations have the opportunity to apply for Mayor Tim Keller’s Creative Youth Corps. Mayor Keller along with the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Arts & Culture is looking to engage up to 20 local youth with paid internships over six weeks in June and July.

🔶 New Mexicans to Receive More Financial Assistance for Health Insurance – BeWellnm, the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange, announces today the availability of reduced health insurance costs for New Mexicans as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP). People who enroll at beWellnm.com can now receive health insurance at little or no cost.

🔶 Time-of-day watering restrictions begin April 1 – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is reminding residents that no sprinklers or spray irrigation is allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. until Oct. 31. Fines for water waste will be doubled because of current drought conditions.

🔶Bernalillo County Taking Paper and Online Applications for Rental Assistance – Bernalillo County is now accepting online applications for utility and rental assistance through the Bernalillo County Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) assistance program. The RENT program makes available $5 million to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The grant, made available to Bernalillo County by the United States Treasury, has been earmarked for qualifying renters outside the city limits of Albuquerque, but within the county. Applicants within the city must apply to the City of Albuquerque’s rental assistance program. Applicants can verify if they are located outside of the city of Albuquerque before applying by using the provided locator Map.

🔶 Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Reopening – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, including paid experiences with access to our museum galleries, exhibits and courtyard, as well as the Indian Pueblo Kitchen and Indian Pueblo Store, will reopen beginning on April 8, 2021.

🔶 NMDWS warns of social media fraud attempts – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has become aware of multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages and is reminding New Mexicans to never provide their information to anyone over social media.

🔶 Solid Waste Seeks Public Input on Green Cart Pilot Program – The Solid Waste Management Department is exploring public interest in a Green Cart Pilot Program, diverting green waste from going into the waste stream. This pilot program would be for the curbside collection of residential green waste (leaves, grass, brush and branches) along with refuse and recycling. With feedback obtained from this survey, city staff will better understand residents’ concerns, wants, and expectations for a residential curbside Green Cart Pilot Program, if implemented. You can complete the survey via the link provided: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/greencart.

🔶 Veteran’s Integration Center Offers Free Food Pantry for 87123 Zip Code Residents and Military Veterans – If you or someone you know who lives in the 87123 zip code area or is a military veteran, National Guard member or National Guard reservist in need of food, the Veteran’s Integration Center is offering a free food pantry every Monday. Some eligibility requirements are in place. To learn more,

Around New Mexico

Events

April 2 – The Annual Tome Pilgrimage – The Town of Tomé Land Grant, owner and caretaker of the Tomé Hill will be supporting Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham and Archbishop Wester’s requests for people to limit gatherings this Easter weekend. If pilgrims choose to climb Tomé Hill, they must understand and/or follow these rules:

Pilgrims must continue to wear a mask.

Pilgrims must maintain a 6-foot distance from other pilgrims.

No animals allowed on the hill

All trash must be removed from the hill.

There will be no emergency medical personnel on site.

There will be no parking along Highway 47.

Climbing Tome Hill will be at your own risk.

April 2 – Tacos & Rides at Cafe Bella Coffee – Open to all rides, all makes all years, all styles. RRPS has open invitations to events at this location please drive safe on-site and in the area. This is not a mass gathering, a restaurant host venue.

April 3, 7, 10 – Rio Rancho Tree Steward Training – The city of Rio Rancho’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department and its Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division are seeking volunteers interested in serving as a Tree Steward in the community. Volunteer Tree Stewards individually or as a team receive tools, training, and ongoing support to help the city care for trees in local parks. Tree stewards visit their chosen park and report tree and park concerns; assist with planting and pruning of young, newly established trees; maintain site conditions; report vandalism; report water system problems.

April 3 – Climate Solutions for Sustainable Living: Home Hot Composting and Lasagna Bed Gardening – This one-hour class is free. In this webcast, you will learn how household hot composting and lasagna bed gardening slows down climate change and how you can start your own compost and lasagna garden bed. Hot composting reduces waste, and lowers your carbon footprint. Instead of putting your food scraps and waste into a landfill, starting and maintaining your compost pile helps reduces harmful methane emissions.

April 3 – Eryn Bent at Brew Lab 101 – Join Eryn at BrewLab 101 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

April 3, 10, 17, 24 – Dawgs for a Cause Fundraiser – Casa Vieja has partnered with Dawgs for a Cause. A portion of your purchase will be donated to Baila! Baila! to support the mission of “Preserving Our Culture Through The Arts.”

April 10 – Filmmakers Symposium 2021 – High Desert Screening presents a Filmmakers Symposium. We are assembling a team of film professionals who will bring to the table experience and expertise from 5 different and distinct areas of the film industry.

April 10 – New Mexico’s Indigenous Languages: Critical Challenges and Possibilities – In his 1991 revision of Acoma: Pueblo in the Sky, Dr. Ward Alan Minge references some of the early work that initiated a bilingual program at Acoma Pueblo’s local school. Years later, Acoma resident, Dr. Christine Sims, would become the director for the American Indian Language Research Center and an associate professor at UNM. Learn about the leading efforts in indigenous language revitalization.

April 10 – Baila! Baila! Fundraiser – The Picnic Basket is partnering with Dawgs for a Cause food truck every Saturday in April at Casa Vieja brewery. Look for their baked goods on the truck as well as some yummy tacos, gourmet hot dogs and much more. Gluten-free and vegan options will also be available. A portion of their sales will be donated to Baila! Baila! Dance academy to preserve our culture through performing arts. There will be live music and dance performances throughout the evening.

April 17 – 2021 NEA-NM Read Across New Mexico – NEA-NM invites you to join them at the 2021 NEA-NM Read Across New Mexico Virtual Gathering. The objective of this event is for all school staff to experience educational, informative, inspirational, and entertaining professional learning opportunities. Working with NEA’s Read Across America program the intention is to ensure our state is implementing culturally responsive curricula. They are inviting all current certified and classified staff working with Pre-K through 12th grade in the state of New Mexico and surrounding regions.

Notices

🔶 Free Drinking Water Well Testing Available to Roosevelt County Residents – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) is studying potential PFAS contamination in Curry and Roosevelt Counties. This study is a critical leap forward for state and local officials and the public to

learn about the presence and prevalence of these chemicals within eastern New Mexico’s groundwater supplies. To sign up, email NMENV-DWB-PFAS@state.nm.us or call 505-660-3391.

🔶 Business Start-up Grants for Science and Technology – Economic Development Business Start-Up Grants can be used by potentially high-growth, for-profit companies in New Mexico, with fewer than 50 employees, in the science and technology fields. Grant amounts are $10,000- $25,000 each. Awarded companies must agree to seek out additional funding and provide 6-month and 12-month status reports. The submission deadline is March 29, 2021, by 5 p.m. For more information email Myrriah Tomar, Ph.D., Director, Office of Science and Technology or call 505-827-0222.

🔶 City of Alamogordo City Hall Reopening to the Public – As per the Governor’s current public health order, citizens and staff will be required to wear a mask when in the building and social distancing is difficult. To help with the flow of traffic please enter the building through the East entrance along Washington Ave.

🔶 Navajo Nation to receive nearly $50 million in HUD funding for affordable housing under the American Rescue Plan – The Navajo Nation is scheduled to receive nearly $50 million of the funding from the $450 million in Indian Housing Block Grants for tribes to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to help carry out affordable housing activities. The listing of funding allocations for tribes can be found on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website at: https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/IHBG-ARP_for_Codetalk3.24.21.pdf.

🔶 New Visitation Guidelines for Long Term Care Facilities – The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department is working with the New Mexico Department of Health and the Medical Advisory Team to create gradual re-opening plans for long-term care facilities. New statewide long-term care visitation guidelines follow public health data in facilitating additional safe visitation options to residents and their loved ones in these high-risk settings. All testing, infection control, the management of COVID-positive cases, and PPE measures remain the same. For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.

🔶 Gila National Forest partnering with Catron County and NMOHVA – The Gila National Forest is partnering with Catron County and New Mexico Off-Highway Vehicle Alliance (NMOHVA) to restore the Powerhouse Trail #810 on the Glenwood Ranger District. The Powerhouse Trail #810 has been closed to motorized vehicles since 2012-2013. Damage from the Whitewater-Baldy Fire in 2012, and then the post-fire flooding in 2013 severely impacted the trail. The intent of this project is to restore opportunities for varied recreation on the Gila National Forest, and also to ensure that we are upholding our mission to “care for the land and serve people.” This trail will lead to a scenic view of the Whitewater Canyon and encourage appropriate motorized trail use. The forest will work with our partners to develop signage and further trail configuration to allow motorized access and to maintain our values such as the boundary of the Gila Wilderness.

🔶 The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT). The NSE will hire over 3,000 new employees to join its robust and diverse workforce in 2021 to continue building the next generation of nuclear security professionals. The virtual job fair will include hiring officials from NNSA and its National Laboratories, Plants, and Sites including Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories.

🔶 Appointments available at MVD due to expanded capacity – All services that cannot be completed online are available at most offices. Road tests, however, can be conducted only in “green” or “turquoise” counties. Appointments are still required and can be made at mvdonline.com using the MVD Direct scheduler. Customers will find a link to the scheduling tool near the top of the home page. The new MVD Direct scheduler allows customers to check in by text message from their cars when they arrive for their appointments. They’ll then receive a text notification when their number is called. The number of people allowed in MVD lobbies will continue to be limited.

🔶 REAL ID Deadline Extended to October 1, 2021 – Mark your calendars for October 1, 2021. That’s the deadline for getting your REAL ID in the State of New Mexico. On that date, every U.S. resident will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card to access Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and boarding commercial aircraft. If your current New Mexico driver’s license or ID: