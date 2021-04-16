What’s happening around New Mexico April 16 – April 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening April 16 – April 22 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

April 10 – 25 – Albuquerque’s Birthday Celebration – Albuquerque’s Birthday Celebration honors the city and everything local from Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 25. The Department of Arts & Culture has teamed up with local businesses and artists to offer a variety of fun-filled activities, virtual performances, online and local shopping, and more for families to join and wish the City a Happy 315th Birthday.

April 15 – 18 – NHCC Children’s Bilingual Book Festival – Four days of author readings, book events, workshops, and more, featuring children’s bilingual books in Spanish and English and Native languages and English. Free and open to the public in a virtual space.

April 16 – El Camino Real Trade Fair Week 2 – The second week of the El Camino Real Trade Fair gets underway Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a cooking demonstration, a kids’ activity that combines archaeology and cookies, and a musical performance. The event is virtual this year and presented by Bernalillo County and community partners. New this year is the interactive El Camino Real Trade Fair Story Map. It combines geographic information system (GIS) mapping with digital multimedia to add spatial context to the storytelling. On the story map, event-goers can virtually travel the El Camino Real and visit the locations of the trade fair stories, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

April 16 – ABQ Unidos Youth Poetry Open Mic ft. C.L “Rooster” Martinez – ABQUnidos, and the Native American Community High School poetry dual enrollment class via Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) will be virtually spitting poems from virtually but will still be engaging with the robust and beautiful poetry community at Warehouse 508. Youth ages 12-21 and adults please sign up for the open mic.

April 17 – First Day of Downtown Growers’ Market – The Downtown Growers’ Market is excited to return to Robinson Park for another season of local produce, food and art. Working closely with the City of ABQ, they have many steps in place to bring you a safe shopping experience and will adjust these in accordance with each level of the NM State Public Health Orders.

April 17 – Party for the Planet Earth Day Celebration – Volunteers will gather to celebrate our planet and natural environment through service. The Albuquerque BioPark will engage volunteers in service that celebrates the outdoors by keeping our natural spaces beautiful for our whole community to enjoy. BioPark volunteers will be staggering small groups of volunteers in two-hour shifts to pick up litter and remove cattails from the Bosque area near Tingley Beach. This is one of the most frequently utilized spaces for residents and families to enjoy the natural spaces in and around Albuquerque. Keeping this space free of litter makes the area more enjoyable for residents and families for recreation, and the removal of cattails makes the area safer for pets to enjoy too.

April 18 – IPCC (Online) Seasons of Growth: Preparing for the Growing Season – Learn more about traditional farming practices in the monthly Seasons of Growth series. This month will focus on the value and practice of sustainability with special guest Joseph Brophy Toledo (Jemez), from the Flower Hill Institute. April’s webinar will also feature a demonstration on using garden waste to upcycle your clothes.

April 21 – Branding and Marketing for Creatives 2.0 – Developing and maintaining your brand through global crisis, with messaging tactics that can support authenticity while pivoting as needed.

You’ve spent years honing and practicing your art – now learn some of the business skills that could help you to make a career of living your passion. All KIIC Arts Business Workshops and “Ask an Expert” Open Office Hours are free.

April 21 – Cooking Demonstration: Food, Frida, and Art – Join the City of Albuquerque for a program in partnership with Three Sisters Kitchen. Artist and cook Jade Leyva will demonstrate regional Mexican recipes inspired by those served to Frida’s friends and family. Cook along with them or just enjoy the program. Registration is required. This program will take place live on Zoom.

April 24 – One ABQ Cleanup Month – Southeast Quadrant – Participants can sign up on their own or as part of a group, just make sure to register by the deadline at cabq.gov/cleanup. Neighbors and teams will clean the area around their homes, sidewalks, and surrounding areas while social distancing, wearing masks, and not being in groups of more than 10. Each volunteer will bring the waste they collect to the central drop-off location: Phil Chacon Park – 7600 Southern Ave SE. All waste collected must be dropped off at the central location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Supplies will be available and must be picked up on Thursday, April 22 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

April 24 – Horizon-based Astronomy: Understanding The Mexica Calendar System – Presented by City of Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center Lecture Series on Cultural Astronomy. Cultures worldwide have observed and utilized celestial events for millennia. Archaeologists, anthropologists, historians, astronomers, and other scholars have examined the materials left by peoples to better understand their cultural world views. This series will explore astronomy through a cultural lens of observation.

April 30 – The Linnell Festival of New Plays – The Linnell Festival of New Plays presents new theatrical work by MFA students in UNM’s Graduate Dramatic Writing Program and plays by undergraduate writers from UNM’s Department of Theatre and Dance. All donations accepted will go to the UNM Theatre Program fund to support student success. Sign up via Zoom Webinar registration.

Notices

🔶 Virtual kitten and puppy shower – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is expecting hundreds of orphaned kittens and puppies anytime now and throughout the summer season. When the new arrivals come to the shelter, they will be in need of certain items to help take care of these bundles of joy. The city shelter is hosting a virtual kitten and puppy shower from now until April 30. You can help save these fragile lives by donating items listed on the baby registry which you can review at Amazon.com: and type in Kennel Kompadres. Donations will be accepted from April 12 through April 30. Members of the public can drop off their donations at any of our Animal Welfare Department shelters. For shelter locations, go to www.cabq.gov/pets.

🔶 City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Announces Re-Opening of Recreational Softball Leagues – After closing fields for a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department announced the re-opening of Recreational Softball Leagues for the upcoming 2021 season. The season is scheduled to begin on June 6, but teams interested in participating will be able to register starting Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m., in person, at the Jerry Cline Recreation and Tennis Center. Registration will remain open until Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m., or until a division fills up – space is limited. Registration forms can be downloaded here. Number of teams will be limited this season not only to encourage COVID-19 safe practices but also due to the planned renovations at Los Altos Park, resulting in the season-long closure of four softball fields.

🔶 COVID Vaccine Scams on the Rise – As more New Mexico residents get their COVID-19 vaccination shots, there is a corresponding rise in scam attempts relating to the vaccine. When you receive your vaccination, remember that social media is not the place to post pictures of your vaccination card, which has your full name, date of birth, where you got vaccinated, and when. This information is being used by scammers for identity theft so be alert. Keep an eye out for these other types of scam attempts:

Beware of scams offering asking for money to put you on the list, make an appointment or reserve you a spot, or move you up the line. Asking you to pay for the vaccine to get it early is a sure sign that it is a scam.

Ignore sale ads. You cannot buy the vaccine anywhere.

Do NOT share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails you promising to get you the vaccine faster or for a fee.

Remember that all COVID-19 vaccines are free. There is no cost to receive the vaccine. You will not be billed directly. The vaccine provider may bill your health insurance directly, but there is no co-pay.

🔶 Give Blood with Vitalant During National Donate Life Month – National Donate Life Month in April honors those who have saved lives through the gift of organ donation. In 2020, almost 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the U.S., according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. Most of these required blood and platelets to support patients during surgery. To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

🔶 COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling for New Mexicans 60 years and older – The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced that vaccineNM.org registrants who are 60 years and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. To do so, users simply log in to vaccineNM.org using their confirmation code and date of birth, choose their location, and then select from available appointments in their area. Event codes for New Mexicans 60+ are no longer required, though they are required for younger populations.

Around New Mexico

Events

April 3, 10, 17, 24 – Dawgs for a Cause Fundraiser – Casa Vieja has partnered with Dawgs for a Cause. A portion of your purchase will be donated to Baila! Baila! to support the mission of “Preserving Our Culture Through The Arts.”

April 16 – 30 – TCA BigScreen @ Home: ROSE PLAYS JULIE – Taos Center for the Arts presents Rosie Plays Julie, directed by Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy, is available now through the end of the month on TCA’s website. Upon purchase, you will have three days to watch the film.

April 17 – 2021 NEA-NM Read Across New Mexico – NEA-NM invites you to join them at the 2021 NEA-NM Read Across New Mexico Virtual Gathering. The objective of this event is for all school staff to experience educational, informative, inspirational, and entertaining professional learning opportunities. Working with NEA’s Read Across America program the intention is to ensure our state is implementing culturally responsive curricula. They are inviting all current certified and classified staff working with Pre-K through 12th grade in the state of New Mexico and surrounding regions.

April 17 – Tree Seedling Giveaway – Join the Rio Rancho Parks and Recreation Department at the City Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This year’s event will be a drive-thru style. Residents may pick up seedlings all while maintaining social distancing and staying in vehicles. Tree seedlings will be prepackaged, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of Rio Rancho residency is required, and residents must stay in their vehicles. For more information call 505-891-5015.

April 17 – Fee Free Day – To kick off National Park Week, National Park Service sites will have free admission for everyone on Saturday, April 17. Every April, during the presidentially proclaimed National Park Week, we join with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to celebrate America’s treasures. National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find your park. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/…/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm.

April 17 – Special Meeting: Readings by Irish Poets – SouthWest Writers invited you to a special meeting where five contemporary Irish poets will be reading from and discussing their work. This Zoom event will be live from Ireland.

April 17, 24 – Water, Wind, Earth: Little Artists’ Exploration – Water, Wind, Earth: Little Artists’ Exploration Free and open to all. Calling all early childhood learners ages 3-8 (preschool- 2nd grade) and their families + caretakers to join Twirl’s Amber Thomas in connecting process-based art to the environment. Twirl’s Amber Thomas will guide families and caretakers through a live zoom event with creative experiences to help children explore ideas around geology, challenge assumptions, and view Earth’s many movements in an artistic way. Each event will have literacy, movement, and art-making component.

April 23-24 – Gathering of Nations Powwow – Streaming Live Virtual Powwow – Due to the unpredictability of Covid19, the 38th Annual Gathering of Nations POWWOW will be live-streaming a virtual celebration of Native American Culture; April 23 & 24, 2021. The Virtual Gathering of Nations will feature a hybrid of live & prerecorded performances of traditional Native American singing and dancing, bringing together tribes from across North America. The Gathering of Nations Virtual Powwow will also feature the Indian Traders Market, Artisans & Crafters selling their wares, from beadwork, turquoise jewelry to fine art and clothes.

April 28 – Ask an Autistic – Real-life, real-time; local, live, and in-person. Bring your questions and yourselves to discuss real challenges and real solutions from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m at their outdoor classroom, Wilderwood Equine Therapy, and Rescue, in Peralta. Cost: Donation to Wilderwood. Attendance will be limited (appropriately spaced and seated). If you have any questions, call Wilderwood at (505) 459-9813 or send an email to wilderwoodequinetherapy@gmail.com.

May 5 – Shop With Your Pet Wednesdays – Cottonwood Mall invites shoppers to bring along their four-legged best friends to shop alongside them. They’re partnering with Camp Bow Wow ABQ for a special “Shop with Your Pet” Wednesday, the first Wednesday of the month from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Bring your best friend along with you and stop by the Camp Bow Wow booth for a goodie bag, check out their agility course, meet their trainers and take a selfie with your pet at the selfie station. Bring a donation to support Bridges to Home and receive a special gift bag of goodies.

Notices

🔶 State Library Bookmobiles Set to Return with Limited Service, Wi-Fi Access – Based in Cimarron, Tucumcari, and Los Lunas, the three bookmobiles provide library and information services to state residents in underserved and rural communities in New Mexico, with multiple monthly scheduled stops in each of those regions. At each stop, bookmobile access will be limited to curbside service, and patrons will not be allowed to enter the bookmobiles. Tables will be set up so that patrons may pick up or drop off materials. Additionally, all three bookmobiles will be equipped with satellite internet, allowing patrons to connect through a wireless signal. The bookmobiles will be running on an abbreviated schedule in April, May, and June, and they will remain at each stop for 30 minutes.

🔶 Virtual Fuelwood Permit Sales Resume – Most of the districts on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will resume virtual sales of personal-use fuelwood permits on Monday, May 3. The Pecos/Las Vegas District is getting an early start and will begin virtual sales of permits on Monday, April 12.

🔶 “Borrow a Bike” New Free Program at Ft. Marcy – The City of Santa Fe is now offering a “Borrow a Bike” program at Ft. Marcy Recreation Complex. Residents 18 and older may borrow a hybrid bike for the day without a fee. A waiver, safety orientation, and a deposit are required. Helmets and locks will also be available. Bike availability from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reservations: (505) 955-2500. For more information contact Parks and Recreation Complex Manager Liz Roybal: eroybal@santafenm.gov; (505) 955-2500

🔶 ECECD launches statewide billboard campaign advertising free child care for qualifying New Mexican families – the New Mew Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) launched a statewide billboard advertising initiative to boost enrollment in its child care assistance programs and help provide relief to families in need of services. Currently, more than one-in-three New Mexican families qualify for free or reduced child care services through ECECD’s child care assistance programs. In consideration of the financial strain that the pandemic has placed on New Mexico’s working families, ECECD has also waived the child care assistance copays usually covered by those same working families through July 2022. Families interested in seeking child care assistance through ECECD can apply through the state’s “Am I Eligible?” portal at www.eligibility.ececd.state.nm.us, call (505) 827-7499 or 1-800-832-1321, or send an email to ececd-ecs-customerservice@state.nm.us

🔶 Navajo Nation to receive nearly $50 million in HUD funding for affordable housing under the American Rescue Plan – The Navajo Nation is scheduled to receive nearly $50 million of the funding from the $450 million in Indian Housing Block Grants for tribes to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to help carry out affordable housing activities. The listing of funding allocations for tribes can be found on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website at: https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/IHBG-ARP_for_Codetalk3.24.21.pdf.