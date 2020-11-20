What’s going on around New Mexico Nov 20 – Nov 26



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Nov. 13 – Nov. 19 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

November 20-22 – The Adobe Theater Presents: Asking Strangers About the Meaning of Life. By William Missouri Downs, directed by Pete Parkin When a writer meets the ghost of Franz Kafka it sets off an existential chain of events forcing the cast to confront the meaning of life. Tickets for the virtual show are $8 and runs from the 20th, 21st and 22nd. Reserve your tickets here.

November 20 – Ak’éí (Relations) by Sheldon Blackhorse, A Family Drama Radio Production – CNM’s Coal Avenue Theatre presents the final installation of the 2019 playwriting class semester project. For nearly a year now, students have continued to write, edit, and adapt their works, which now live on as radio plays, several of which are already up on major podcast sites.

November 22 – Virtual ¡Música del Corazón! Concert – The National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) and the UNM John Donald Robb Musical Trust announce an online presentation of ¡Música del Corazón! — Mariachis y Flamencos: New Mexico’s Beloved Stepchildren, the seventh annual John D. Robb Jr. Concert. This virtual performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 22 on the NHCC YouTube channel.

November 27 – Rail Yards Virtual Holiday Market – Peruse over one hundred local artisans, foodies, and farms online this year. The Rail Yards Market has decided to offer all their vendors online this year. Order online in a one-stop shop. Pickup drive-thru style on Dec. 13 or choose delivery to have all your local goods brought right to your door.

November – National Novel Writing Month – National Novel Writing Month is an annual event that encourages everyone to write 50,000 words in a month. NaNoWriMo is a nonprofit organization that provides the tools, structure, community, and encouragement that helps people find their voices and achieve creative goals. The Young Writers Program is also available for free and allows writers to choose their own goals. The program supports those under 18 and K-12 educators as they participate in the flagship event in November.

Notices

🔶 Keep Burque Clean – You can schedule a free community clean up two times per calendar year. Simply organize people in your community to participate and our department will provide gloves and trash bags for your clean up as well as collect the waste at your designated collection point. Call 761-8100 or 311 to schedule your community clean up today!

🔶 Free Firewood for Seniors – The City of Albuquerque has announced that free firewood will be available to seniors in need to keep their homes warm this winter. The Department of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation has partnered to offer firewood to seniors 60 and older in Bernalillo County. The firewood will be delivered by a team from the Department of Senior Affairs to the homes of eligible seniors while supplies last. To sign up for the firewood while supplies last, call 505-764-6400.

🔶 Blue Star Mothers looking for donations – The Albuquerque chapter of Blue Star Mothers is once again looking for donations to include in care packages sent to troops. The organization is still holding donation drives and is asking for single-size servings of food and drink mixes such as Vienna Sausage-pop top cans, jerky, protein bars/granola bars, coffee and hot chocolate. For non-food items, they’re asking for things like hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers and dental floss. For more information on how to donate, visit Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers website.

🔶 Bernalillo County offers drive-thru grocery pickup for low-income seniors – The food will be pre-packed in boxes. Organizers will also be following strict COVID-19 protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus. Seniors picking up food must wear masks and remain in their vehicles at all times. Workers will be placing the food boxes into seniors’ vehicles.

The drive-thru grocery pickup opportunities are from 10 a.m. to noon as follows:

Monday, Nov. 23 – Rio Bravo Senior Center parking lot, 3910 Isleta Blvd SW

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Sherriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility, 10308 2nd St NW

Monday, Dec. 21 – Rio Bravo Senior Center parking lot, 3910 Isleta Blvd SW

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Sherriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility, 10308 2nd St NW

🔶 Albuquerque Small Business Support – The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department has announced new economic relief through a $10 million Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses and locally owned franchises within city limits. To be eligible for the support, a business must have no more than 50 full-time employees including the owner, and two part-time employees are equivalent to one full-time employee. Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese with all grants being funded by Dec. 30.

🔶 GiveABQ – GiveABQ provides a single location where donations can be collected from the public and where nonprofits can select and get items they need for their organization or their clients in need. GiveABQ needs sofas, love seats, chairs, lamps, sofa tables, kitchen tables and chairs, and dressers. In partnership with the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services and the nonprofit organizations supporting the homeless that participate in GiveABQ, the program’s current goal is to collect furniture for as many families as possible before the end of 2020.

🔶 The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out. RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

🔶 APD Asking for Public Input on Area Command Websites – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for feedback from the public on the six (6) Area Command websites and how they can be utilized to enhance communication between APD and residents. To take the survey and to share your thoughts on enhancing communication with APD, click here.

🔶 Vision Zero Seeks Public Input on Safer City Streets – Vision Zero is a community program that works to create safer streets for all of us, whether we are walking, biking, driving, or taking transit, and regardless of age or ability. The Vision Zero Action Plan of Action Plan to guide our efforts ​and would like your input. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be done in English or Spanish.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Steelbridge – Steelbridge will be distributing pre-packaged food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at four different locations in Albuquerque: Coors and Central, Los Altos park, Caravan parking lot (7605 Central NE, east of Louisiana) and their building at 2021 2nd St. For more information, call 505-346-4673.

🔶 Joy Junction – Joy Junction will hand out individual boxed meals from their Lifeline of Hope mobile food trucks on Wednesday, Nov. 25. They are always accepting food donations. Visit their website for a full list of approved foods to donate.

🔶Hope Works at 1201 3rd St. will be providing coffee and donuts beginning at 7:30 a.m. and a meal from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Clothing, furniture and food may be donated at their Shelter Services building.

🔶 Good Shepherd Center at 218 Iron Ave. will give out a Thanksgiving meal “to go” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They are asking for only monetary donations currently.

🔶Citizen Church – Citizen Church is holding their annual Holiday Hope program where they donate 1,000 food boxes to families who would otherwise not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Each food box is $25 and will feed a family of 6. To purchase food boxes, click here and be sure to mark your donation as “Holiday Hope.” They will be distributing these boxes at 4 local schools from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. These will be drive-thru style events where families can come and pick up their Thanksgiving boxes.

🔶 Kirtland Air Force Base Public Input on Restoration Project – Kirtland Air Force Base is asking the public’s assistance in creating a restoration advisory board (RAB). Officials say the board is intended to foster public participation by involving the community members in the Kirtland AFB restoration project. Those wanting to join are asked to complete an online survey to gauge their level of interest in the project. Feedback from the community will be used to support a recommendation to the Installation Commander on the level of community interest in establishing a Kirtland RAB.

🔶 UNM offers Radiation Exposure Screening for uranium workers – The University of New Mexico Health System is urging uranium workers, “downwinders” and people who worked or lived near radioactive material in the southwest to participate in the Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program. The program specializes in working with uranium workers and others who have a higher risk of health issues such as cancer.

Around New Mexico

Events

November 23, 24 – Drive-up, Pick-up and Go Food Pantries for Seniors – Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Services and Silver Horizons will provide free groceries to seniors to address food insecurity for seniors 60 and over. The dates and locations are: Monday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – noon at the Rio Bravo Senior Center (Parking Lot) 3910 Isleta Blvd., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. – noon at the Sheriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility 10308 2nd St.

Notices

🔶 The Santa Fe City and County are Seeking Public Input to Inform Long-Range Water Resources Plans – City of Santa Fe Water (City) and Santa Fe County Utilities (County) are initiating a collaborative, science-based, 5-year planning cycle to develop long-range water resource management plans and are seeking public input to inform this important process. Residents of the City or County are invited to fill out an online survey to help the City and County better understand the public’s perspectives, values, and priorities with respect to water.

🔶 City of Santa Fe Launches Special CONNECT Fund to Help City Residents Impacted by COVID-19 – In response to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Santa Fe—with local partners Somos un Pueblo Unido, Chainbreaker Collective and national non-profit Family Independence Initiative (FII)—has launched emergency disaster relief funds open to eligible City of Santa Fe residents. These relief funds will afford one-time cash assistance to help supplement lost wages and prevent eviction. Referrals will be made via CONNECT to fund partners Somos un Pueblo Unido and Chainbreaker Collective, who will take the lead on providing community-wide education regarding the programs and assisting eligible individuals. Apply online at https://www.santafenm.gov/connect or call Somos un Pueblo Unido at (844) 365-6635 or Chainbreaker at (505) 577-5481.

🔶 Santa Fe is seeking residents to sit on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments Planning Commission. The City is seeking letters of interest from City residents with professional experience in law, real estate, construction, or design. If you are interested sitting on the Planning Commission or the Board of Adjustments please send a resume and letter of interest to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil at yyvigil@santafenm.gov.

🔶 PNM offers free virtual energy assessment to veterans – All veterans can receive a Virtual Home Energy Checkup in November along with multiple energy-saving products for free. The offer is valid from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

🔶 CARES Rental and Utility Assistance available for Bernalillo County residents impacted by COVID-19 – This program will provide eligible households with a one-time rental and utility subsidy of up to $5,000 that will be sent directly to the household’s landlord and or the utility company. Applicants will not need to repay this assistance. The last day to submit applications is December 5, 2020. For additional information on the program and for an application, visit bernco.gov.

🔶 KRQE Cares – Toys for Tots – Help to provide a gift for a child that may not, otherwise, receive a gift for Christmas. The Marines Toys for Tots program is dedicated to providing toys for every child in need. You can donate a toy (unwrapped) at any ABQ or Rio Rancho Wecks, Pep Boys, Pizza 9, and Best Buy on the Westside. You can also donate online.

🔶 Ignited Minds is now offering free online tutoring for any student in need of extra help. Tutors teach students time and organization management skills, tips, and tricks and also provide regular tutoring appointments that allow students to build a trusted working relationship with their tutor. Currently, Ignited Minds is also in need of more quality tutors. For more information on services, volunteering, board development, and more, visit ignitedmindsnonprofit.org.

🔶 Fuelwood Permits are available for purchase at most ranger districts. Permit sales vary by location. For additional information in regard to 2020-2021 season, collection dates, and application process, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/forestproducts.

🔶 The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of November. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 an older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Supreme Courts invites New Mexicans to serve on Commission on Equity and Justice – The state Supreme Court invites New Mexicans to apply to serve on a newly created Commission on Equity and Justice. The Commission will study issues related to bias and inequities in the state’s justice system and promote diversity among judges and judicial employees. The Court and the steering committee are seeking applicants for the Commission. Applicants should send a letter of interest to Supreme Court Chief Clerk Joey Moya by email to nmsupremecourtclerk@nmcourts.gov, by fax to (505) 827-4837 or by first class mail to P.O. Box 848, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Letters of interest should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park– E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 New Mexico State Parks, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, announces that limited camping by reservation only will continue to be available to NM residents only at least until November 13, 2020. All non-resident reservations through November 13th, 2020 will be canceled and camping or facility fees refunded.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Carson National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Carson National Forest.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Cibola National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, or Mountainair Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Gila National Forest – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Black Range, Glendwood, Reserve, Quemado and Wilderness Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Santa Fe – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Santa Fe National Forrest.

🔶 Ring recalls doorbells over fire hazard – Amazon’s Ring is recalling roughly 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazards after the company received multiple reports of injuries and property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

🔶 The Food Depot – The Santa Fe food pantry will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to provide food items. They will be closed on Thursday and Friday of that week.

🔶 Belen Food Area Pantry – The Belen Area Food Pantry will be providing food items to families within the Belen Public School district from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24

🔶 The Roswell Community Kitchen will be holding a dinner pick-up event on Thanksgiving Day, from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm at the window at Community Kitchen.

🔶 The Carlsbad Community Kitchen will have a meal for patrons from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Community News