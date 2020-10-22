What Bernalillo County Open Space is asking guests to do when they visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While wildlife preserves are meant to be enjoyed, the Bernalillo County Open Space department encourages guests to do so responsibly.

In a Facebook post published on Monday afternoon, the Bachechi Open Space asked photographers and guests to be more mindful of how they use the space. The post also urged the guests not to alter the landscape by making new trails, nailing decorations into trees, leaving balloons, or throwing rice and confetti for photos because it causes a stress response in the wildlife at the open space.

Bernalillo County Open Space Supervisor Mari Simbana said this is an issue the department is seeing across the county, and it’s increasing due to the COVID-19 closures and people wanting to spend more time outdoors.

“Something everyone can do is prepare before you get there, ‘Know before you go’ is what we say. Call ahead with the city or county to see if the park you’re wanting to go to is open and plan accordingly,” Simbana said. “Keep your dogs on a leash, and please try to take all your trash with you.”

Simbana said they are noticing trash cans are overflowing more often. That is due to them having to stagger the days and times that staff can go out to take care of the parks. She said doing something as simple as not leaving trash can help the county manage the space and its resources, whether it be the plant life, animals or land.

“To recreate responsibly means to make space for everybody to enjoy, and make space to be safe for yourself and the actual site,” Simbana said. “We love having new visitors, but do it responsibly. Stay on the trails and set a good example.”

