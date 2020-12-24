‘We’re losing our kids’: Albuquerque center’s plan to help trafficked minors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 2021, the New Mexico Dream Center has its sights set on creating a group home for minors who have been sex trafficked and cannot return to a safe home environment. The organization provides services to survivors of human trafficking and youth experiencing homelessness.

Shelley Repp, Executive Director of the Dream Center said this has been in the works since 2018. In 2016, the organization became part of the human trafficking task force and realized that New Mexico did not have services for minors who have been identified as trafficking victims. In 2018, they were able to open a drop-in center for homeless teens because they are the population most vulnerable to trafficking.

Around the summer of 2019, the Dream Center had written for federal grants and was awarded two. “One of those grants was specific to helping equip us to be able to start a safe house or group home for trafficked-minors,” Repp said. “We still have to raise all the capital for any improvements or things that would need to be done on any property.”

The Dream Center has secured funding to hire initial staff for this program but will need money to purchase, lease, build, or renovate. Their goal is to raise $150,000 to assist with start-up costs. The organization is working with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) to make sure all regulations are met in addition to working with the Attorney General task force. They hope to open a center in late summer or early autumn of 2021.

They are looking for locations outside of the Albuquerque metro area in order to keep their young clients safe and allow them to keep their privacy. “We feel that it’s in the best interest of our clients to not be located in the Albuquerque area. The reason is because we know Albuquerque is a big little city so there’s a lot of connections,” Repp said. “Even with our adult clients, we have oftentimes had to move them because someone has recognized them. We still want to be a close drive to the area though since that’s where our resources are.”

Repp said there are resources for adults who have been trafficked, but because of the extra precautions and regulations that need to be followed when it comes to minors, there are less resources in the state for them. “We want to do it, we want to do it the right way. It’s going to take a village to be able to do this,” Repp said. “We’re losing our kids, and it’s time that we as a community recognize the importance of putting our money where our mouth is and say ‘We want to care for the kids in New Mexico.’ Let’s step up and let’s take care of them.”

Those wishing to help can donate financially. Repp said if anyone knows of resources that could move the project forward, that would also be helpful for the organization. For more information, visit their website at nmdreamcenter.org.

