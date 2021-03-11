‘We need to attack this problem’: Hunger on NM college campuses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Food Depot will be hosting a virtual screening of Hungry to Learn, a documentary that takes a look at college students and their struggle with hunger. To highlight issues New Mexican college students are facing, they are also hosting a live virtual discussion with University of New Mexico Associate Professor Dr. Sarita Cargas and the Food Depot Executive Director Sherry Hooper on March 25.

Part of the discussion will include Dr. Cargas’ recent research published in the UNM Basic Needs Report. The report, conducted in April of last year, presents findings from the first study of basic needs security in college students in the state of New Mexico. They found that one in three UNM students were food insecure in April 2020 and over 40% were housing insecure sometime in the previous year. “We see this in Maslow’s Needs Pyramid, if you don’t have food and shelter, you can’t reach your full potential,” Cargas said.

Dr. Cargas said she hopes participants of this event are able to have a change in awareness regarding the circumstances many college students are currently living through. “Today’s college student looks different than yesteryear, the amount of funding for them has changed hugely, lower and middle-class incomes have stagnated in the last 40 years, and it’s just hard,” Cargas said.

She said they are planning to conduct a wider study this coming April, and this time include branch campuses. Part of Cargas and her team’s research includes solution options as well, solutions that predominantly center around the community supporting local food pantries, which in turn supports local students. “We need to attack this problem, we need to fund this problem and we need to help our students. It is good for New Mexico to increase graduation rates,” Cargas said.

The Roadrunner Food Bank provides the food to Lobo Food Pantry which supports UNM students struggling with food insecurity. Cargas said many times, students struggling with food insecurity will also need healthy food options and hygiene products. She hopes to encourage the community to donate food, grocery gift cards and monetary donations to local food pantries to help support local students in need.

This event is presented by The Food Depot, New Mexico First and Presbyterian Healthcare Services. Due to limited streaming capabilities, they ask that you register for the event before the online discussion.