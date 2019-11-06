Vintage toy show invites New Mexicans to turn nostalgia into cash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – America’s Toy Scout, Joel Magee, is coming to Albuquerque on November 11 to offer on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century at a Vintage Toy Buying Show.

Magee expects people to bring Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, Barbies, baseball cards, as well as Hot Wheels and Hummel figurines and more. He says some toys can be worth thousands of dollars, putting a little extra spending cash in your pocket for the holiday season.

“The types of toys and memorabilia that people dust off and bring to the show are too diverse to list. You cannot fathom the toys and games people have saved for decades.” Joel Magee, Toy Scout

Magee got his start in vintage toy collection when he stumbled upon a G.I. Joe lunch box that looked just like the one from his childhood. He says ever since then he’s been hooked and knows that feeling of nostalgia will likely draw others into the hobby as well.

Magee is also the Disney Expert for the History Channel show Pawn Stars. He says after every episode he gets called from viewers telling them about their own vintage toys. It’s a chance for him to hear their stories, and take a step back in time, down memory lane, and to that person’s fondest of memories.

You can bring your toys to be appraised and sold at the show in Albuquerque and in Santa Fe starting on Veteran’s Day. Magee suggests toys be at least 40-years-old.

The show runs daily from 9:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11-13 in Albuquerque at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 5151 Journal Center Blvd. NE. In Santa Fe, the show runs from November 14-15 at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 3347 Cerrillos Road. Admission and parking to the show are free.