Up next on ‘Friday Night Reads’… new stories from local authors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local author Ryan Freeman is on a mission to help other local authors during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Friday Night Reads” is a weekly online show where Freeman features New Mexican authors and their latest works.

The idea came at the beginning of the pandemic when things were shutting down the first time. “I totally get what it’s like as an independent author and bookseller,” Freeman said. “Just because your book isn’t on the New York Times Bestseller List, doesn’t mean it’s not a good book and people shouldn’t know about it.”

Freeman is an author with over a decade of writing experience. He has a literary agent but has had his works independently published as well.

He used his many connections with literary groups to gather books from local authors and uses a local bookstore, “Title Wave Books, Revised,” as a backdrop for the series. “I thought, for whatever it’s worth, whatever I can do, how can I help?” Freeman said. “I asked Tidal Wave because they’re a huge resource to the community, and they have a fantastic record of supporting independent authors.”

He’s on his 28th reading and says he’s enjoyed hearing the feedback from people who tune in. “I’ve had a couple people tell me this is the one thing they look forward to because they can sit and relax and it kind of takes me out of where I am,” Freeman said.

Originally from Portland, OR., Freeman feels he can bring a fresh perspective to the community to highlight local talent. In fact, a lot of the talent he sees is non-fiction writing and poetry due to the strong historical and cultural ties the people who live here have.

Freeman is always looking for new independent authors, “I really think for anybody to get ahead, we need to push everybody else ahead,” Freeman said. “I believe a rising tide lifts all boats.”