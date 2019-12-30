Live Now
UNM student shares local history on popular YouTube channel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local graduate assistant from the University of New Mexico’s History Department is getting a lot of attention for his latest YouTube video.

Outside of working on his dissertation, Joseph Hall-Patton is also teaching courses at the university and managing a popular YouTube channel catered to an audience who loves history and movies.

His latest video garnered more than 20,000 views in just one week. It focuses on the lesser-known qualities of Albuquerque’s history, like the man behind the name of the city’s famous Tingley beach, and the origins of Central Avenue.

In 2018 he posted a video that explained the feud between New Mexico and Texas.

Hall-Patton says he creates the videos to teach history in a fun and exciting way to people who may not otherwise seek it out. To learn more about his research or to watch the videos he’s created, click here.

