UNM showcases love through the centuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Center for Southwest Research and Special Collections Library is exploring the many languages of love at its annual Valentine’s Day event, Love in the Archives.

“Some things are universal. Love is one of them.” Portia Vescio, Univeristy Archivist

The archivists at the CSWR have chosen all sorts of materials to showcase this year’s love language theme and will display paintings of dancers, architectural plans, Mexican cookbooks, and romantic poetry among other items, including photos that date back to the 1800s. You can also learn how to share these “love letters” from the past by checking out the digital versions on your phone.

Love in the Archives will take place in the Frank Water’s Room of Zimmerman Library on Friday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Commemorate the day by making your own valentine or picking up a 3-D printed heart. Light refreshments will be served and a free raffle will be held for gifts from The Albuquerque Baths, Popejoy Hall, and more.