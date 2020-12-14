Tuition assistance program available for unemployed New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an attempt to encourage students to go through their accelerated learning boot camps, Central New Mexico Community College and Workforce Connection of Central New Mexico is providing tuition assistance to those who are currently unemployed or laid-off. Workforce Connection administers federal workforce development funds and operates the public workforce system for the central region.

Augusta Meyers with Workforce Connection said the agency had been awarded an additional $1.1 million in funds for COVID-19 pandemic-related economic recovery support that they hope can further support individuals to achieve their career goals.

Those looking to change careers or to gain skills in an in-demand industry, including information technology, can receive up to $9,000 in tuition assistance and up to $15,000 in tuition assistance for stackable credentials. Stackable credentials are certifications, coursework, and/or other credentials that add up and support skills attainment and employment marketability.

Meyers said the key point to this initiative is working towards a sustainable career, not just a job. “I think there’s a lot of uncertainty in the job market for many people right now. This has left people thinking if they can even get viable employment and sustain their families through all of this,” Meyers said. “What we’re hoping to do is get them on the path to something that gives them a sustainable career as they move forward through the pandemic but also beyond that.”

Visit CNM’s website to view a full list of the accelerated training programs offered by the school and CNM Ingenuity, including those that are eligible for Workforce Connections of Central New Mexico funding.

