Trio takes listeners back to the wild west at International Western Music Association festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wild horses, campfire songs, and a long day of hard work. That is The Cowboy Way. A trio of local musicians is shedding light on modern-day cowboy culture by performing at the International Western Music Association festival this weekend at Hotel Albuquerque.

The group made up of a German expat and two New Mexico cowboys met about six years ago and have been playing together ever since. Mariam Funke says he moved here from Germany to escape city life.

“I had very early romantic dreams of the cowboy and the west.” Mariam Funke, Musician

Jim Jones is an award-winning songwriter and author who grew up in Texas but now rests his boots in Albuquerque. He says meeting up with musicians from all over the world at the IWMA festival each year, is like a family reunion, where everyone gets along.

“We love not just sharing the cowboy culture we love sharing the southwestern culture, the cuisine we help people understand red, green, Christmas all that kind of stuff.” Jim Jones, Musician

Doug Figg is a horseshoer, a cowboy and a singer/songwriter. He lives in Lemitar, New Mexico and says he’s proud to be from the region that produces the state’s best green chile.

The group now plays together all over the country. They also recently traveled to the United Kingdom to learn more about immigrant cowboys and music from the highlands.

“The cowboy culture was very diverse there were the Hispanic cowboys of course were the ones kind of the caballeros who started the whole thing, but then you have people from Scotland Ireland who came out west.” Jim Jones, Musician

No matter where they go, this group is helping to keep the cowboy culture, alive and reminding people that ranching is not just something you see in movies.

“I think a lot of people think their beef comes from Safeway but it really comes from the cattle and the ranchers, and the cowboys working for them first. So it’s really them that’s feeding the country.” Jim Jones, Musician

The trio also wants those who haven’t experienced western music, to give it a try. You can hear the trio and other western music from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17 at the International Western Music Association festival at Hotel Albuquerque.