Travel site showcases Albuquerque as hot spot for family vacations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KidTripster.com helps plan itineraries for family-friendly vacations in unique places, and one of their featured destinations, happens to be the Duke City.

The site’s ‘Albuquerque for Young Families‘ itinerary sets up places to stay, eat, and play over a three day weekend. Authors tout the city’s toddler engaging activities, access to historic Route 66 and family-friendly atmosphere, calling the city “surprising and enchanting.”

Here’s what they suggest:

Day 1:

Cliff’s Amusement Park

Golden Crown Panaderia for lunch

Explora Children’s Museum

El Vado for dinner and stay

Day 2:

Zendo for breakfast

ABQ BioPark & Children’s Garden, Zoo, & Aquarium

Los Poblanos Inn for stay

Farm & Table for dinner

Day 3:

Morning bike ride to enjoy the scenery with bike rental at Los Poblanos & breakfast at Campos before an afternoon flight or drive home

The site also has a family-friendly itinerary suggestion for the week of Albuquerque’s International Balloon Fiesta and an itinerary for families with teens and tweens.

