This year’s local election is bigger than you think

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s local election is different and is the first to ever be held in the state of New Mexico.

The Local Election Act which was passed by the state legislature in 2018, repeals the Municipal and School Board election codes. This means that all the little elections held throughout the year for Albuquerque Public Schools, AMAFCA, the City of Albuquerque, and many more are now all condensed onto one ballot.

Early voting is already underway at 19 different locations across Bernalillo County and on October 19, polling places will stay open for 12 hours from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It’s really all about voter convenience. Clerk Linda Stover, Bernalillo County

If you’ve moved or would like to change party affiliation, you can also update your voter registration this year at early polling places until November 2. You can also make registration updates online, by clicking here.

During this election, voters will chose city council members, school board members, soil and water conservation district candidates, and in some places, voters will even choose their next mayor.

Voters will also find bond issues on the ballot, and make choices on how public schools, parks, and cities should spend taxpayer dollars. To view your personalized sample ballot, click here. November 5 is Election Day.