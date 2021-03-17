Talking Stories: NM performers provide theatrical storytelling for kids

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces non-profit is gathering its local performers together to create a positive literature experience for children. The program is free and open to the public and allows local actors, writers and professors to use their skills to connect with children and their families.

Talking Stories/Cuentos Que Hablan is a 10-part series is produced by Children’s Reading Alliance in conjunction with New Mexico Council for the Humanities, the Las Cruces Bulletin and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Each month features a local talent who reads their choice of a children’s book virtually. After the storytelling, the audience is invited to participate in a discussion with open-ended questions that encourage critical thinking.

Artistic Director Rorie Measure of the Children’s Reading Alliance said the idea sparked from this past summer’s social justice movements. “In the media, everybody was kind of finding a way to contribute, to social justice and three of us were sitting around the table and we thought, ‘Well, we have books,'” Measure said.

Measure said children’s books are rich with lessons on how to be a good citizen, and a good person. “A lot of the hateful things that are going on in the country right now, a lot of polarization that’s happening, is that people aren’t talking to each other. So we thought this could be a way for parents to start talking to their kids and for kids to start asking questions about socially significant things,” Measure said.

The program kicked off in February with There’s A Nightmare in My Closet by Mercer Mayer, presented by theatre and acting professor Monika Mojica. The discussion theme revolved around self-reliance and facing fears. “This came to my mind right away because this confronts that fearful expectation in a safe way that is acceptable to children,” Mojica said.

The class drew their nightmares or things that scared them, and then drew a way for them to confront them. “One of the little kids, she always had a nightmare of being alone in the middle of the ocean. It was interesting because her mom didn’t even know, and that happens to me with my son too, they sometimes just don’t say anything. This little girl made her nightmare better by putting mermaids in the ocean with her so that next time she had that dream, they could help her and be a source of relief to her,” Mojica said.

As the program grows, Measure said they would like it to be multicultural to expose children to different cultures and traditions. “I’m looking for some bilingual storytellers so that we can do more literature that’s relevant to our area. We’re hoping to audition bilingual and multicultural storytellers and make this happen,” Measure said.

The next Talking Stories event takes place on Friday, Mar. 19 and will feature Horton Hatches the Egg by Dr. Suess presented by New Mexico State University professor Claudia Billings. The discussion will center around persistence and responsibility. For more information on how to register for the event, visit the Children’s Reading Alliance website.