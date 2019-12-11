T-shirt sales to benefit South Valley families, businesses

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley Mainstreet is helping revitalize part of Bridge Boulevard with funding raised through “I love South Valley” t-shirts, posters, and reusable shopping bags.

The proceeds are going towards projects to not only beautify commercial businesses owned by local families but also make vacant properties more desirable to renters.

The overall goal is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly ahead of the upcoming construction on Bridge Blvd. That way, when the area is more walkable, it’s already aesthetically pleasing for passersby.

So far the group has helped one local business re-stucco their facade and helped yet another build a new wall for better privacy. They’ve also built an horno, or adobe oven, at Dolores Huerta Gateway Park to incorporate culturally relevant activities into public spaces. South Valley Mainstreet is also working with School on Wheels to paint a new mural complete with a calaca selling elote.

“We see that as pride within the community, pride within the South Valley.” Bianca Encinias, Executive Director of South Valley Mainstreet

The organization’s Executive Director says the idea is to create a space where families and children can live, work, and play while driving new businesses back to the area.

Each “I love the South Valley” product was designed by local community members, including the poster, which was originally a watercolor painting made by a local 10-year-old.

You can purchase your own merchandise on Friday, Dec. 13 at the South Valley Economic Development Center’s community holiday party from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. located at 318 Isleta Blvd. T-shirts cost $20, bags cost $15, and posters cost $10.