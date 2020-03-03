Students express their culture, pride during Festival de Bellas Artes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elementary, middle and high school students took part in the 11th annual Albuquerque Public School’s Festival de Bellas Artes last week.

Around 1,500 students from 43 schools performed during the four-day festival that started on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and was held at the Hispanic Cultural Center. During the day the kids participated in workshops some of which explored the art of Haitian dance, Salsa and Folklorico. They also learned about Mariachi music, drumming and guitar among other things.

“We started it 11 years ago because there was not an opportunity for Hispanic multi-cultural music and dance groups to get to share their culture and their art with Albuquerque, said Anne Marie Strangio, principal at Lew Wallace Elementary. “So we started something little and it grew to something huge.”

The kids performed Folklorico, Mariachi and a variety of other styles at the Hispanic Cultural Center during the festival.

“I hope that they see the possibilities in the performing arts. I hope they know how amazing it is to play on a professional stage… and they play music that their grandparents might listen to,” said Carolina Gonzales, Director of Mariachi at Atrisco Heritage high school. She also says they have great parent support and turnout during the festival.

The multi-cultural festival of music and dance aims to inspire kids to reach for a higher level of artistry as well as broaden their understanding of the world and its artistic styles.