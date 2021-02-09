Staying active: Bernalillo County offers variety of Springtime virtual classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Open Space is hosting early Spring classes via Zoom in place of classes that would normally be held at their various community centers in order to adhere to social distancing requirements. The special events will take place Saturday mornings throughout the months of February and March.

Classes will be on topics such as nature-based meditation, landscape photography, gardening, and composting. Bernalillo County Parks Resource Specialist Dustin Chavez-Davis said there has been an interest in activities that could be done at home. “Things from tending your garden, to pollination education and growing your own produce in your backyard while we’re all kind of on lockdown has been an area of interest for the community,” Chavez-Davis said.

The county partners with Cottonwood Gulch Expeditions who are outdoor educators and have experience working with bringing youth to the outdoors. Someone from the Bernalillo County Extension Master Composters program will teach a class on composting and will present many useful management options for home gardeners. The class topics include bed set-up and sheet composting for soil fertility as well as making soil amendments, the types of mulches and which irrigation methods are well-suited for raised beds.

They also work with nonprofit Think Like a Bee who is focused on building a habitat for pollinators, building environmental health, and creating a yard that brings in a variety of different beneficial insects. The class for Tending to Pollinators allows participants to learn early-season strategies like knowing what to plant when managing spring yard preparations in a way that fosters a healthy environment.

Chavez-Davis said the county is proud to still offer these workshops, even if they can’t be in person. “It’s a great time to continue learning. We know that being isolated is tough, but getting outside is good for your mental and physical health. We have a workshop focused on meditation and mindfulness in the outdoors and I think that’s a topic people are interested in, getting outside, taking care of yourself and staying active which is something really important right now,” Chavez-Davis said.

Visit the Bernalillo County Open Space website for more information to learn how to register.