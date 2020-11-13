Small businesses to receive PPE kits from City of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is providing personal protection kits to small businesses to ensure their compliance with COVID-19 health requirements. An estimated 4,500 small businesses will benefit from these kits.

As part of their CARES Act relief package, the city council passed ordinances appropriating over $1 million to the Economic Development Department to procure personal protection equipment and other required COVID-19 screening equipment for small businesses. In March, the city gave cash checks to small businesses to help them stay afloat. This time around, the city worked with local vendors to provide the items needed to make up the kits which should last businesses from six to nine months.

Now that they have the items, the kits need to be assembled and the city is asking for volunteers to help make that happen. “It’s a really big project, and we’re trying our best to get these kits out as quickly as we can. The kits will include cloth face masks, disposable face masks, sanitizer, plexiglass dividers, cleaners/disinfectants, disposable gloves, and no-touch thermometers,” said Elizabeth Snyder, the logistics section chief for the project.

Nick Vottero, the Civic Engagement Coordinator said those interested in volunteering have the opportunity to do so until Nov. 27. The packaging will take place at the Emergency Operations Center and no more than 10 people will participate per shift to allow for proper social distancing.

“We’re trying to help everyone get in that resilient mindset where they’re planning for six to nine months of challenging times, and part of that is having enough PPE on hand,” Keller said. “It’s a great way for us to come together as a city and help our businesses and help them stay open so we can also shop at them.”

These items will be delivered in collaboration with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, Albuquerque LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, ABQ Westside Chamber of Commerce, African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, New Mexico Asian Family Center/API, South Valley Economic Development Center, and WESST Enterprise Center.

People interested in volunteering can visit the One Albuquerque Volunteers website for more information.

