Sharing the ‘gospel of poetry’: Albuquerque poets publish series of books

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The works of two former Albuquerque Poet Laureates are now available in local bookstores. Manuel Gonzalez was Albuquerque’s Poet Laureate from 2016-2018 and wrote Duende de Burque, while Michelle Otero served as Poet Laureate from 2018-2020 and wrote Bosque.

Each Albuquerque Poet Laureate holds a two-year residency which gives them the opportunity to carry out their own unique mission within the community. After their two years, each poet publishes a collection of their poetry from their time as Poet Laureate. The City of Albuquerque has partnered with the University of New Mexico Press and will release a poetry book series beginning with these two books.

Gonzalez spent his time as Poet Laureate bringing a poetry slam program into high schools and working with local youth. Otero focused on combining nature and art by co-hosting a monthly series of bosque walks with a different local poet. Both poets had an overlapping mission–making poetry more accessible and less intimidating. “Poets use words, and that’s the only definition of a what a poet is. If you express yourself with words in that way to try to create something artistic about how you feel on the inside, or your interpretation of the world around you, that’s poetry,” Gonzalez said.

Otero spent a lot of her time as Poet Laureate with the Story Riders organization, which takes children and chaperones into the bosque and features a community member that share stories of New Mexico history and culture. “To be able to say to a young person that they can write about whatever they want and to embrace that is something I wish I could’ve had more of growing up and something I wish more people had been introduced to earlier in life,” Otero said.

Both books are available at Bookworks, Organic Books and Treasure House Books & Gifts. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website to learn more about the Poet Laureate program.