Share your Rio Rancho story: City celebrates 40th anniversary

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho held its first city council meeting 40 years ago on Feb. 23, 1981. To celebrate its 40th year anniversary, the city is holding multiple virtual events and activities for residents to take part in.

Project Scrapbook will allow citizens to create a scrapbook page detailing their life in the City of Rio Rancho. Collect a scrapbook starter kit from Loma Colorado Main Library, Esther Bone Memorial Library, the Rio Rancho Aquatics Center, or M’tucci’s Moderno. Residents can complete their scrapbook page and return it to any location. All pages will be put in a physical and digital scrapbook.

Rio Rancho locals are also encouraged to share their stories through StoryCorps Connect, an app that allows users to upload audio recordings of interviews that will go on the Rio Rancho 40th anniversary archive page. Users can also facilitate interviews with someone from Rio Rancho who has a story of the city that they’d like to share.

Those looking to get out of the house and still abide by COVID-19 guidelines can participate in Rio Rancho Restaurant Bingo, developed by the city’s Business Community & Economic Recovery Task Force as a way for citizens to support Rio Rancho businesses during the pandemic. Residents can download a card, make a purchase at the establishments that are listed, take a photo of their receipt or of them at the business and upload them to the website. Every bingo will be entered in a drawing to receive a $25 gift card.