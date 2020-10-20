Rio Grande High School students find creative ways to give back to community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of this week’s Dude, Be Nice initiative, high schools around Albuquerque are turning their attention now to being nice to their community.

This week, Rio Grande High School students will be visiting 77 virtual classrooms to read to students from elementary schools as part of their Reading with a Raven program. On Saturday, students also held a community service event to clean up the Rio Grande High School parking lot.

Senior Class Vice President Esperanza Rios said they hope they can be a good role model to the younger students they meet with. “I hope the kids think, ‘Hey, they’re trying, they’re keeping their head up,'” Rios said. “That makes me feel good, knowing I could actually be there for someone in need.”

Senior Class President Melannie Hernandez said this project is an important one for the school, as well as the community they’re serving. “Overall, this has been a big step for Rio Grande. We haven’t been able to do much with the school but now with our spring project, it’s helping us get out there,” Hernandez said. “It’s helping us spread kindness and it’s helping students get out there and participate in something.”

Rio Grande High School Activities Director Leslie Jackson said the students will also be writing letters of encouragement to senior citizens and nursing home patients, as well as providing breakfast for the staff building their new gym.

Next week’s final theme is “Spirit Week.” Schools all around the district will be participating in their own events that showcase their school spirit.

