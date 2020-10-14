Pup-arazzi: Photoshoot raises funds for Albuquerque animal shelters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who want to have photos taken of their furry friend in a Halloween costume can now do so, and all for a good cause. Funds for Freedom–which falls under the umbrella of Albuquerque Kennel Kompadres–is hosting a photoshoot event every Saturday during the month of October to raise funds that help send “hard to adopt” dogs out of the animal shelter and into to a sanctuary.

Stacey George is a volunteer with the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. She says they usually fundraise through local restaurants but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they haven’t been able to carry out those fundraisers. The idea came together just in time to celebrate Halloween for the month of October.

“We are raising funds to send a dog to the sanctuary, but long-term, any money that spills over that goes straight to Kennel Kompadres which supports spay and neuter (clinics), low-income veterinarian services, the new mobile vet services and things like that,” George said.

It takes about $5,000 to send one dog to a sanctuary because that is where the dog will stay for the rest of its life, George said.

“We’ve had a great outpouring of community photographers volunteering to take the photos. I was worried this wouldn’t do that well, it seemed kind of silly to ask people to dress up their pets and take photos of them, but it’s been really successful,” George said.

Albuquerque Kennel Kompadres is a local non-profit that provides necessities like leashes, collars, dog treats, dog beds, toys, enrichment items and medical care.

“They provide things the dogs need to live their best lives and have a high quality of life. Kennel Kompadres is a really strong force behind our shelter,” George said. “It is the driving force that allows the shelter to become what is today.”

Pet photo packages cost $25 for a 30-minute session which includes three digital prints and one 8×5 print of the owner’s choice. Currently, all of the slots are filled but George encourages people who are still interested to stop by on Saturday and a volunteer will let them know if there has been a cancelation. Photos are taken at Jerry Cline Park between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

