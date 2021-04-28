Project captures priceless memories of forgotten older generations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque photographer has launched a new project to connect people with their senior relatives. The Legacy Project documents the stories of New Mexican locals over the age of 65.

Story continues below

Photographer Brennan Bowman has been doing photography professionally for about four years. Bowman recently lost her father, and it made her think about how often the older generations tend to be forgotten. “It really really means a lot to me, this project, because in the times that we’re living in, we don’t know when that loved one will pass. We don’t know what will happen, so being able to have those portraits mean a lot,” Bowman said.

Something Bowman gained a new appreciation for during the past year was slowing down and focusing on what she truly values. “COVID has really forced us to slow down, but as the world opens back up, we need to not forget to really love on each other, cherish each other, and to listen to each other,” Bowman said.

She encourages those who have a family member they would like to have interviewed to sign up on her website. Bowman will meet with the subject and talk to them about their life and experiences, then will photograph them and provide them with an 8×10 print. She’ll also keep her blog updated with each story and portrait session she does for the project.

Having a physical photo to give to participants was the most important thing to Bowman. It would allow families throughout the generations to have a physical heirloom and reminder of their loved one, which in turn could be passed down to their loved ones. “It’s not just a piece of paper, it’s an heirloom, something that can be kept and treasured,” Bowman said. “In this digital world, we still need physical heirlooms. Those will be kept forever.”

Bowman hopes this will serve as a bridge between the generations and use it as an opportunity to show appreciation to those who choose to share their story. “It is something about sharing your stories with the next generation and how you can build a bridge with a generation who can sometimes seem so disconnected,” Bowman said.

Bowman will provide the interview and portraits following COVID-safe protocols. For more information on the project, visit her website at brennbphotography.com/legacy-project.