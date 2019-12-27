Post Christmas craze: Albuquerque shoppers enjoy holiday discounts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas may be over, but the holiday shopping season is not. Some stores are expecting December 26 to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

According to a National Retail Foundation survey of nearly 8,000 adults, 68% of holiday consumers expect to shop between now and January 1. Nearly 50% plan to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions, 27% plan to use gift cards, and more than half of shoppers say they will return or exchange any unwanted gifts or holiday items within the first month after receiving them.

Families we spoke with Thursday fell into those categories with many exchanging gifts, using gift cards, and stocking up on discounted Christmas supplies a whole year in advance, but if you were out near Uptown Thursday morning, you may have noticed fewer people and emptier parking lots.

That may be in part due to a rise in E-commerce this holiday shopping season. The National Retail Federation had forecast U.S. holiday retail sales over November and December to increase between 3.8% and 4.2%. That compares with an average annual increase of just 3.7% over the past five years.

Estimated top 10 busiest shopping days

According to the Sensormatic Solutions list released this fall, the 10 busiest days for in-store foot traffic this year will be:

Black Friday, November 29 December 21, the last Saturday before Christmas December 26, the day after Christmas December 14, two Saturdays before Christmas November 30, the Saturday after Black Friday December 22, the last Sunday before Christmas December 23, the Monday before Christmas December 28, the Saturday after Christmas December 27, the Friday after Christmas December 7, the first Saturday in December

Post-Christmas shopping tips