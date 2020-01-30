Poetry project aims to connect international district with future public library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local nonprofit, Friends of the Orphan Signs, is working to welcome the future public library off Central and Wyoming with a special poetry program. Their project, Keywords, will post poems written by viewers just like you on the old Caravan East Night Club sign which stood on the home of the future International District Public Library.

To make it all happen, they’re hosting free writing workshops at various branches of the Albuquerque public libraries from now until April. Each workshop lasts an hour and focuses on a different poem written by an author featured the library’s system. Sara Rivera, the project’s lead artist works with participants to pull inspiration from that poem, to come up with short poetic quips that will be posted on the former night club’s reader board.

The library officially got the funding it needed thanks to a G.O. bond passed in November, but an official completion date has not been announced. In the meantime, Friends of the Orphan Signs hopes to give the old Caravan East Nightclub a sense of purpose while including the community who will one day use the library.

The next workshop is next Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lomas and Tramway library. For a full list of workshops, click here. To learn more about the Keywords Project, click here.