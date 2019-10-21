Plan out your spooky season: Halloween fun, fall festivals happening throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – The first full month of autumn is coming to a close, but there are still plenty of festive and fun events for the whole family in every corner of the state.

Albuquerque

Ghouls on Parade: What: A festival and costume parade celebrating the spirit of Halloween. Where: Morningside Park When: October 26th, 2019. Festival runs from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Parade starts at 6:15 on Silver Avenue. Who: All ages.

McCall’s Pumpkin Patch and Haunted Farm: What: A nationally recognized pumpkin patch that doubles as a haunted attraction. Where: McCall’s Pumpkin Patch When: Farm is open weekends until October 27th from 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Haunted farm is open weekends and Friday nights until 10:00 P.M. Who: All ages

Hocus Pocus Trivia: What: Movie themed trivia night. Where: Growler USA, westside Albuquerque. When: October 29th from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Who: 21 and over

Dragon Lights: What: New Mexico Chinese Lantern Festival Where: Expo New Mexico When: October 21st Who: All ages

The Great Pumpkin Chase: What: A Halloween themed run perfect for the whole family. Where: Kit Carson Park When: October 26th events begin at 9:00 A.M. Who: All ages.

Fall Fiesta of Flowers: What: Head to the Fall Fiesta of Flowers at the Botanic Garden to enjoy a final celebration of color before plants go dormant for the winter. Where: Albuquerque Botanic Garden When: Event runs from 9:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. daily until October 31st Who: All ages.

Hinkle Family Fun Center Fall Festival: What: Hinkle Family Fun Center will have more than 36 booths set up on their Miniature Golf Course for children of all ages to come and Trick or Treat in a safe, friendly, family oriented environment. Where: Hinkle Family Fun Center When: October 29th events begin at 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Who: All ages.

Santa Fe

Halloween Carnival: What: Games galore, haunted house, costume contest, sweet and savory food, cash and basket raffles, photo booth, bouncy houses, magicians, jugglers, face painting and more! Where: Carlos Gilbert Elementary School When: October 26th at 12:00P.M. Who: All ages.

Spirits of New Mexico’s Past: What: Meet the ghosts of history who lived and died in the land of enchantment. Where: El Rancho de las Golondrinas When: October 26th 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Who: All ages

Make a Mini Multiverse: What: Bryan Ko invites families to make small dioramas inspired by the House of Eternal Return exhibit, and then decorate them for the Halloween Season! Where: Meow Wolf When: October 24th from 4:30 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. Who: All ages

Santa Fe Wags and Chile Festival: What: A family- and dog-friendly event hosted by MARTY’S MEALS with proceeds to benefit Assistance Dogs of the West. Win prizes, learn about service dogs, and more. Where: Marty’s Meals When: October 26th, from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Who: All ages, and breeds

Lac Cruces

Zombie Walk: What: Food Trucks, music, merchandise vendors, laser light show, the zombie parade, and trophies for the best costumes. Where: Plaza de Las Cruces When: October 26th from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Who: All ages.

Haunted Museum: What: Explore spooky and gross science at the Museum of Nature & Science with slime, spiders, and more hands-on activities for all ages. Costumes welcome! Where: Museum of Nature and Science When: October 26th from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Who: All ages

Day of the Dead Race: What: Dia de los Muertos themed run in various distances. Where: La Llorona Park When: October 31st at 7:00 A.M. Who: All ages

Roswell

Fall Festival: What: Join the City of Roswell for a spooky night filled with fun and frights! Events include trunk or treating, over 20 carnival games, a creepy crawlers exhibit, jumpers, music and more! Where: Roswell Convention Center When: October 31st 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Who: All ages.

Night of the Living Zoo: What: Come out if your dare to experience a creepy night in a haunted house, creepy carousel, terrifying train ride, STEM activities, games and enjoy some prizes. Where: Spring River Zoo When: October 25th -26th from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Who: All Ages

Trunk or Treat: What: Car decorating contest and safe trick or treating event. Where: Roswell Joy Center When: October 25th from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Who: All ages

Have an event you’d like to add to this post? Email your suggestion to haylee.knippel@krqe.com.