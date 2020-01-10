People are hungry all year long: Roadrunner Food Bank seeks new volunteers for the new year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the cheer of the holidays, comes an annual spike in food donations, monetary gifts, and long lists of volunteers, but as we settle into January, nonprofits say it’s a whole other ball game.

“People are hungry all year round, not just during the holidays.” Sonya Warwick

Roadrunner Food Bank is the largest organization of its kind in the state, but it does far more than stock shelves. The organization also offers volunteer opportunities outside of the warehouse. From helping people use their SNAP benefits, to helping with event planning, and even offering people nutrition advice, there’s an opportunity for just about everyone (over the age of eight) to get involved.

The organization is currently preparing for its annual Souper Bowl on January 25 at the warehouse off Jefferson and I-25. Every year 40 restaurants gather to let Souper Bowl guests sample food during a live auction charity event. Guests will also vote for a People’s Choice winner and have a chance to bid on silent auction items.

For perspective on just how far the money raised at the event will go, Roadrunner Food Bank says one dollar totals up to five meals for New Mexicans in need.

They remind the public that food insecurity is one of our state’s biggest problems with it affecting 1 in 4 children and 1 in 6 adults. You can make a difference by donating food, money, or simply your time, with plenty of opportunities to get involved.

Non-warehouse volunteer work

Assist clients during food distributions in both Albuquerque and Las Cruces

Help in the organization’s Healthy Foods Center before/after distributions

Provide SNAP Outreach assistance at various distribution sites in Albuquerque and Las Cruces

Provide SNAP Outreach assistance over the phone through our SNAP Hotline at the Albuquerque on-site call center

Provide assistance to plan, coordinate, and prepare for food bank events

Nutrition education and nutrition expertise

Administrative support

Assist in the organization’s Food Rescue Program and in-person visits with food industry donors

As you head into the new year, making resolutions to lose weight, partaking in healthier choices, or reading more books, perhaps you can also consider making a resolution to volunteer more in your community.