Opera over the airways: Students put unique spin on Beauty and the Beast

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The music students at Eastern New Mexico University didn’t have the chance to have a regular performance this year, but that didn’t stop the department from planning a theatrical alternative. The ENMU Department of Music will host Vittorio Giannini’s radio opera “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday, March 20.

Dr. Travis Sherwood, ENMU’s vocal area coordinator, is directing the production with Dr. Gregory Gallagher as music director. Sherwood said the faculty had to figure out a way for students to perform in a safe manner. They were able to research technology that would allow for students to rehearse using their separate laptops in real-time.

Faculty engineers set up 10 recording studios for students to use at the same time. Since the studios were already set up, Sherwood decided to attempt another older form of storytelling–radio. Gallagher said coordinating rehearsals and records was a difficult puzzle to complete, seeing as each vocalist had to come in individually. “Musically, I think in some ways it still taught the students everything that they would learn from a regular production if not more because they had to just focus on their voice and the music,” Gallagher said.

Cameron Colson who plays the Beast, said it was difficult to adapt to doing everything alone without being allowed to collaborate with his classmates in person, but after having been through the entire process, he feels like it was a great learning experience for him as a performer. “It allowed us to push to the extremes of what we could do and how we could express emotion through our voices, versus through the physical action. It was really fun to go into those extremes and have that extra time to work on our characters and look into the story,” Colson said.

Chandlar Head is majoring in vocal performance and is playing the Gardener in the show. She said she hopes this show will serve as an exciting introduction to the genre, especially for people who might be intimidated by the concept of a radio opera. “When you talk about opera, a large part of the population feels as if it’s not an accessible artform. Another great thing about this opera is that it’s only 30 minutes long, and it’s on the radio so you don’t have to leave your home and you don’t have to make a huge time commitment which I think makes it even more accessible,” Head said.

One of the students part of the production, Taylor Bassing, even created a listening guide for listeners to follow along to in an attempt to make the show accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The guide is available on the radio station’s website and gives information on the history of radio opera, why they chose the project and information on the fairytale itself.

The ENMU Opera Theatre’s spring 2021 radio production featuring performances from seven students debuts on March 20 at 11 a.m. MDT on KENW-FM and will be available on the KENW website. In addition, KENW plans to film parts of the rehearsal and recording process in hopes of creating a behind-the-scenes television special or web-extra for local broadcast.