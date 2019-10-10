Old Town gift shop gives a ‘sense of purpose’ to senior artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Blue Portal Old Town gift shop not only sells beautiful art, but it also creates a space for senior artists to sell their crafts.

Since its conception in 1978, The Blue Portal at 2107 Church St. has helped New Mexican seniors over the age of 55 sell their wares for free. It has also put a total of $3 million back into the pockets of local senior citizens. As artists, the seniors consign their work, name their price, and get 100% of the proceeds in return.

The nonprofit group is run solely by volunteers and funded with profits from the Assistance League thrift store.

Artists who sell their art at The Blue Portal, say it gives them a sense of purpose, a way to express themselves, and a new community to rely on and socialize with.

“It makes me so satisfied. Instead of sitting in front of the T.V. doing nothing, I’d rather be sewing and creating.” – Gretchen Kelley, Senior Artist

The Blue Portal accepts new artists every Monday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. For new artist information click here. For information on The Blue Portal itself, visit their website.

The Blue Portal is also celebrating its 41st birthday celebration Saturday, October 12, in Old Town.