Nonprofit helps mobility-impaired New Mexicans experience the great outdoors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dustin Berg has always been a true outdoorsman. From fly fishing to hunting, Berg is the happiest when soaking up all New Mexico has to offer. In 2005, a major change happened in his life when he injured his spine in a motorcycle accident.

“It’s relearning your life, it’s catastrophic at first.” Dustin Berg, Go Unlimited

His accident put him in a wheelchair, a change in lifestyle that came with frustration. However, Berg says he wasn’t about to let that stop him. He founded his own non-profit for adaptive sports called Go Unlimited and now, he takes people with mobility impairments back into nature.

Berg’s also part of a support group at Lovelace Hospital that creates events centered around recreational therapy. They go to New Mexico United games, play adaptive sports and even go hunting all with the help of adaptive equipment.

“Go Unlimited gives me a way to connect with my friends in chairs or that have some sort of disability.” Paul Tucker, Paraplegic Fisherman

People say Go Unlimited has opened doors they never knew existed. The group says its main goal is to find newly injured people and help them adjust to life post-accident. They also say they’re just a group of people who like to get out and enjoy the sunshine.

Go Unlimited hopes they can be a light for newly injured people, a way for them to thrive in their community, and do the things they love.

Go Unlimited currently has a hunt opening for a mobility impaired youth or veteran. The opportunity is for one cow elk on a private ranch by Angle Fire, N.M. from November 1-5. The hunt cost is free. The group also says they want to give the hunt to someone who needs the support. To recommend someone you know, message the group here.

To learn how you can get involved in Go Unlimited, click here.