Nonprofit aims to spark creativity in patients at UNM Children’s Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit focused on sparking joy during a child’s stay at the hospital is coming to Albuquerque.

All About Hope was founded in 2017 in California, by Cindy Costa. The organization provides Hope Boxes filled with art supplies to hospitalized children dealing with serious illnesses to lift their spirits and promote recovery.

All About Hope has partnered with 10 hospitals from various states like California, Idaho, Colorado and now most recently, the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital.

Megan Burdoch and her husband Bobby are heading up the initiative here in New Mexico. “The mission of All About Hope with these craft items is to kind of distract them and help them escape the world of the hospital room and provide memories, be it for the children or the parents,” Megan said. “We just want to provide hope and excitement for these children. It’s really a beautiful organization.”

Burdoch said she has been following the work that Costa had been doing since her teen years. Costa was a pastor at a church Burdoch attended while she and her husband lived in California.

“When Cindy reached out to me, I was so excited because I had been following her journey since she started this,” Burdoch said. “It was really no question, my husband and I were both over the moon excited to get involved.”

Burdoch said being part of the All About Hope team is exciting, but the true inspiration is the children they see and hear about through the program.

“I’m a creative person, and as a parent I try to bring that to my children as well. To be able to bring the happiness and the joy that creativity provides is priceless,” Burdoch said. “We’re so excited to start this here and grow because the children of New Mexico need this.”

They hope to begin delivering Hope Boxes in January, and are accepting donations. A box costs $25 to make, and all monetary donations marked for New Mexico will go straight to producing the art boxes for local children.

Those who are interested can also hold their own product drive and get the wish list from the All About Hope website.

