Nob Hill businesses host 22 teen artisans at Shop and Stroll

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses are hoping to drive shoppers back to Nob Hill Thursday, Dec. 5 with a special holiday Shop and Stroll. For the second year, teens will be selling their wares in 12 local businesses.

“I think nob hill is all about community and making sure that were supporting each other so whatever we can do especially for the youth is massively important not only to nob hill but also to the greater community.” Julia Webb, General Manager at Poke Poke

The 2nd annual Youth Artisan Market is running in conjunction with the Nob Hill Shop and Stroll to help remind residents to shop local. Organizers say combining the two events gives teens like Eamon Quigly, a senior at La Cueva High School, a chance to experience the real world of business and art.

La Cueva High School Senior

“It’s really exciting to think that I might be able to see just random people coming in and buying my stuff and not just people I have a personal connection to.” Eamon Quigly, Teen Artisan

Eamon will be selling his handmade stickers and hand printed t-shirts at the New Mexico United shop. He’s one of 22 teens ranging from middle to high school students who applied to be a part of this year’s event.

“They’ve just kind of got a built in customer base moving around the neighborhood that evening, so it’s a really low risk, potentially high reward, time to try out selling something that [they’ve] made”. Keri Piehl, Color Wheel Toys

The Youth Artisan Market and the annual Shop and Stroll aim to introduce new customers to local restaurants and retailers, bridge a generational gap and give community members a chance to get to know their neighbors.

Businesses hosting a teen artisan

Organic Books

Ooh Ahh Jewelry

Terra Firma

NM United Team Store

Cinnamon Sugar and Spice Cafe

Flying Star

Poki Poki

Toad Road

Empire Board Game Library

Olo Yogurt Studio

Color Wheel Toys

Chocolate Dude

Each business participating in the market from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday will be displaying a candle sticker in their window, and each teen artist will have a map of where the others are located.

Teens paid a refundable $15 fee to enter and will get to keep 100% of the profits they earn from selling their wares. Their $15 will be returned to them at the end of the evening as a way to make sure they attend the event.

There will also be a tree lighting at 6 p.m. in the Nob Hill Business Center horseshoe.