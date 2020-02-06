New Mexico celebrates 100 years of women’s right to vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The year 2020 is a major centennial for women’s voting rights both in New Mexico and all across the United States. It marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women’s right to vote and the creation of the local League of Women Voters.

A celebration of the dual centennials was held Thursday, Feb. 6 in the capital. Governor Lujan Grisham, members of the League of Women Voters, and other leaders spoke about the fight for the vote and its importance at the Roundhouse. Legislative memorials on the suffrage centennial and the League’s accomplishments were also read in both House and Senate chambers. Other women’s groups like the National Organization for Women or NOW were also present at the Roundhouse to share their mission to create brighter futures for young women in New Mexico.

The 19th Amendment was passed by Congress in June 1919. The following winter, on Feb. 21, 1920, the state of New Mexico became the 32nd state to ratify the Amendment. By August that same year, the 36 states needed to ratify the amendment were committed to the cause, ensuring the right to vote could not be denied based on sex. This helpful timeline from the National Parks Service guides you through the history of women’s suffrage in the U.S.

19th Amendment:

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” United States Constitution

Local Cenntenial Talks and Celebrations

Myth and Reality: A Century of Votes for Women – Wednesday, February 12th, 06:00 p.m. – 07:30 p.m. at Zimmerman Library in Albuquerque. Bringing together new and existing data, Dr. Wolbrecht provides unique insight into women’s (and men’s) voting behavior and traces how women’s turnout and vote choice evolved across a century of enormous transformation overall and for women in particular. Special appearance: Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

They Won the Vote: Suffrage and Suffragists in New Mexico – Friday, February 21st, 12:00 p.m. – 03:00 p.m. at New Mexico State Library in Santa Fe. This talk travels from suffrage nationally to suffrage and suffragists in New Mexico. We’ll look at some of the women and men whose contributions are still being unearthed.

Art Workshop: Vote Pin – Saturday, February 22nd, 02:00 p.m. – 04:00 p.m. at New Mexico Humanities Council in Albuquerque. Create a "vote-pin" with an Apronista artist in conjunction with apron/Speak, an exhibition of activist aprons celebrating the power of women's vote. Workshops are free, but space is limited. Click this link to register.

Famous New Mexico Suffragists

Nina Otero-Warren – Born near Los Lunas

Julia Brown Asplund – First trained librarian in New Mexico

