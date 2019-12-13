Neighbors near Rail Yards express concerns at ‘Coffee with a Cop’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The goal of the Albuquerque Police Department’s ‘Coffee with a Cop’ is to give residents an opportunity to come together with officers and discuss issues, express concerns, and ask questions about their neighborhood.

“They’re willing to ask us questions they have and that may lead them to become more comfortable with officers in the future.” Ofc. Mark Wells, APD Patrolman First Class

On Wednesday, KRQE News 13 went to a downtown area ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at the Turquoise Museum to learn more about how Albuquerque communities and individual residents can benefit from the experience.

Officers were in a more relaxed state during the event, allowing them to feel more approachable for the civilians there to meet them. It’s also a no-obligation style of event, meaning residents can come with a long list of questions for their neighborhood officer, or they can just get to know them a little better.

“I think it’s a good idea to meet the police in the neighborhood because safety is always a concern for us.” Monica Bencomo, Homewise Communications & Development Coordinator

Officers say they feel it’s important to build these types of genuine connections with the neighbors they serve, in order to better understand the need in the area. Business owners said having a better connection with the officers in their area has made them feel more at ease when a problem does arise.

“We all know that we have each other’s backs and that we’re there for each other.” Danielle Lowry, Turquoise Museum Manager

