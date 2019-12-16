Native American Student Art Show aims to revive artist culture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is hosting its 40th annual Native American Student Art show from now until January 5th.

This year’s theme is ‘Continuing My Culture’ where students grades K-12 from all across the state were invited to submit artwork in a variety of mediums for competition. Students are working towards more than just a blue ribbon, this year some of them are also hoping to sell their pieces.

“There’s so many people that make a living off of art and we want kids to see that if they want to pursue that they can.” Rachel Moore, IPCC

Students submitted work in their age category and across varying mediums, like painting and drawing, digital arts, mixed medium, and three-dimensional arts.

The IPCC says they founded the annual exhibition because the future of Native culture lies with today’s children. They hope the exhibit encourages Native youth to learn an art and develop their own creativity.

Student artwork will be on display in the IPCC's Artists Circle Gallery from now through January 5. Cost is free for members or included with regular museum admission.