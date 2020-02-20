National Hispanic Cultural Center brings Brazilian Carnaval to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, the National Hispanic Cultural Center will bring Carnaval Traditions from Brazil, Trinidad, Cuba, and New Orleans, right here to Albuquerque.

Courtesy: Odara Dance Ensemble – Dancers show off full Carnaval costumes

The word Carnaval originates from the Portuguese ‘Carne Vale’, which can be translated to ‘Farewell to Meat’ a phrase adopted centuries ago, giving name to the global celebration leading up to Catholic Lent. Carnaval has been celebrated in Brazil since 1640 but has been given its own spin by cultures around the globe including France and America’s New Orleans.

Carnaval is a time to forget your worries and celebrate your culture, your community, and your life. It is a celebration that incorporates all generations, from small children to senior citizens.

This year Carnaval is being celebrated worldwide from Feb. 20 until the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday. You can celebrate here in New Mexico by attending events on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at the NHCC with a festive and colorful evening of music, dance, and theatre, featuring the Odara Dance Ensemble and the musical group PANdemonium. This is the event’s 15th year running.

“That’s what Carnaval is — to forget all your worries and live life fully… people can just celebrate the moment.” Pilar Leto, Carnaval Artisitc Director 2020

Audience members can enjoy the interaction with comedians and dancers, and even win prizes by participating in the show. To buy tickets, click here.