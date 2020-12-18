Mini parades hope to spread COVID-safe holiday cheer to New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, the Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque will host two Twinkle Light parades to bring their clients holiday cheer in a socially distanced way. Dalilah Naranjo is the organization’s community engagement coordinator and the one who came up with the idea for the Twinkle Light parade, which she drew inspiration from the annual Albuquerque Twinkle Light parade that happens on Central Ave. “I wanted to figure out a way to help the families in our program feel seen and heard in a safe way,” Naranjo said.

Crossroads for Women is a supportive housing program for women exiting incarceration. “We’ve been in the community for over 20 years now. We have three therapeutic programs, two inpatient and one outpatient,” Naranjo said. “Our mission is to help women get to a place of self-sufficiency, self care and sobriety.”

The program is currently serving 300 women from all across the state. Due to COVID-19, all services have had to go virtual at their downtown location. “We can’t host our in-person groups and we have seen a hard hit to our community. A lot of the women in our program depend on that sense of community,” Naranjo said.

The two therapeutic communities in Albuquerque and Los Lunas where the women live on-site have also dealt with isolation in order to follow state mandates. This is why Naranjo said it’s so important for them to do this small event, in the hopes of spreading some joy during a difficult time.

On Friday, Dec. 18 the group will be meeting at First Choice in Los Lunas at 6:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 19 we’ll be meeting at the Juan Tabo Hobby Lobby in Albuquerque at 6 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Participants will drive from the meeting spots, past the shelters and the down the street before dispersing. The organization asks that cars be decorated before the parades and participants wear their masks at all times.

Crossroads for Women is hoping to move in to its new building in the early part of 2021. A free art project called The Mural Map will be painting three murals at the new building, one of them shown in the photo on the right.

The organization was recently awarded $1.245 million in capital funding from Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services. The capital funds awarded by Bernalillo County are being used to purchase and renovate a 30,000 square foot building in downtown Albuquerque with plans to move operations in early 2021.

They still need about $2 million for the project and will launch a capital campaign in 2021 to raise the remaining funds needed to renovate the new building. With the new building, the organization will be able to expand its services.

Naranjo said she’s seen first hand how this organization has impacted the community. “When I first started with the organization, the executive director at the time said this place is magic. She said people will show up in ways you’d never expect, you’ll see women transform their lives in ways you never thought possible,” Naranjo said. “That’s exactly what I saw, it’s incredible to the transformation in community in the sense that when you give people an opportunity to get involved with a cause they care about, how much they’re willing to keep giving.”

