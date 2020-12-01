Mile-long, winter-themed, drive-thru event benefits kids at local hospitals

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ-Live the Magazine is spreading cheer this year by hosting a holiday drive-thru event to benefit the families of children being treated at local hospitals. The event at the West parking lot of the Santa Ana Star Casino will feature a mile’s worth of light displays for families to enjoy from the safety of their car, including live performers dressed as Disney princesses participating in the event.

Anticipating many major annual holiday events would be canceled this year, the event team started planning for a winter-themed drive-thru event. “We wanted to make sure the community still had a way to celebrate the holiday season,” Harwood said. “We’re really trying to give back to the community.”

A portion of each ticket will be donated to Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico.

Nichole Harwood of ABQ-Live and spokesperson for the event said this is their second drive-thru event, the first being when they partnered with Dragon’s House of Horror to create the Mile of Terror for Halloween this year. “It was completely COVID-19 safe, attendees didn’t leave their vehicles, and because of that, we had zero COVID-19 outbreaks,” Harwood said.

In addition to a portion of the tickets sold going to local charities, there will also be a Toys for Tots boxed at the location if visitors would like to donate.

The event opened November 28, 2020, but had to briefly close to address traffic concerns with the local police department due to the large number of attendees it attracted. It is expected to re-open Wednesday, December 3. The event will run beginning at 6 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, until January 3, 2021.

Tickets are $40 per vehicle and can be purchased at their website.

Latest Community News: