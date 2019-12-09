Meals on Wheels brings holiday spirit to 187 Albuquerque residents in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque is making spirits bright this Christmas by delivering holiday gift bags to community members in need.

It’s all part of the nonprofit’s LIFE program which delivers free or highly subsidized meals to nearly 200 community members each and every week. The organization says for roughly 80% of its clients, the MOW volunteer who drops off their food, will be the only person they interact with all week. That’s why this year, they’re also giving each client a special gift bag for the holiday season.

“We’re so happy to be that helping hand for this kind of vulnerable population.” Caillin Murray, Meals on Wheels Volunteer Coordinator

Starting today 187 LIFE clients will get a gift bag hand-packed by volunteers along with their regular delivery. Inside they’ll find personal hygiene products, a new hat, scarf or set of gloves, a book, puzzle, and puzzle book, a calendar, a blanket and several festive items like candy canes or a holiday mug. Volunteers we spoke with say many of their clients say the MOW gift is the only one they’ll get for Christmas.

“They are absolutely enthralled and it just brings them to tears.” Katherine Frost, Meals on Wheels Volunteer

The organization is currently looking for new volunteers to help with food preparation, delivery, and even office admin. Alternatively, they also collect donations for their LIFE clients all year round.

To learn how you can help, click here.