Making spirits bright: Holiday charity opportunities in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are nearly here, and this year, there are plenty of ways to give back to your local community.

Giving for Thanksgiving

Joy Junction

Help serve a warm Thanksgiving meal to those who are homeless and hungry during the Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday, November 25 at the Albuquerque Convention Center at 5 p.m. and on Thursday, November 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Steelbridge’s Thanksgiving Meal

Help serve a Thanksgiving meal to the homeless at The Rock at Noon Day. 

Salvation Army Temple Meal

Help serve a Thanksgiving meal to the homeless from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 501 Broadway SE (& Lead).

YMCA Holiday Food Drive

Drop off non-perishable food items and holiday-themed foods to benefit more than 100 families in need.

Cross Roads Albuquerque

Give a holiday food box to women returning to civilian life after incarceration.

Festive Charity Opportunities

Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department

Help Operation Silent Night by donating toys to homeless pets in need this holiday season.

Holiday of Hope

Donate toys, clothes, or time to help families in need have a happy holiday season.

Toys for Tots

Drop off a new toy to the USMC holiday toy drive. Click here for a list of locations.

Pay Away The Lay Away

Inspire hope and spread kindness by helping families pay off layaway balances of gifts, school supplies, toys, books, games and clothes for kids.

Ronald McDonald Wish List

Donate gifts to families suffering from childhood illness in New Mexico.

Make a Wish New Mexico annual Toy Drive

Drop off toys at Palmer Brewery, The Divine Eye, or AstroZombies to help kids in need this holiday season.

Operation Christmas Child

Fill a shoebox with toys for a less fortunate child this Christmas.

Cross Roads Albuquerque

Sponsor a Cross Roads family for Christmas.

100,000 Thank Yous

Write a thank-you note to a deployed service member this holiday season.

Coats and Cocoa

Volunteer at the City of Albuquerque’s Coats and Cocoa event, or donate a coat to the cause.

Festival of Trees

Volunteer to set up and tear down, make crafts with kids, and more at the 12th annual Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation’s Annual Festival of Trees.

Other Volunteer Opportunities

Road Runner Food Bank

Help organize donations, run a mobile food pantry, and more.

Storehouse New Mexico

Help families select food, re-pack bulk items into smaller portions for us to give away, or sort donations this holiday season and all year round.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Donate your time to homeless pets in need during mobile pet adoptions, public speaking events, and more.

PB&J Family Services

Facilitate events, clean toys for children, transport children and help teach in classroom settings.

Haven House

Help support emergency shelter, case management, legal advocacy, housing and other services for victims of domestic violence.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless

Help feed pets who have homeless owners. Donate monetarily or with a pet food contribution. For info email feedingpetsnewmexico@gmail.com.

