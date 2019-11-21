Making spirits bright: Holiday charity opportunities in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are nearly here, and this year, there are plenty of ways to give back to your local community.

Giving for Thanksgiving

Help serve a warm Thanksgiving meal to those who are homeless and hungry during the Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday, November 25 at the Albuquerque Convention Center at 5 p.m. and on Thursday, November 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Help serve a Thanksgiving meal to the homeless at The Rock at Noon Day.

Help serve a Thanksgiving meal to the homeless from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 501 Broadway SE (& Lead).

Drop off non-perishable food items and holiday-themed foods to benefit more than 100 families in need.

Give a holiday food box to women returning to civilian life after incarceration.

Festive Charity Opportunities

Help Operation Silent Night by donating toys to homeless pets in need this holiday season.

Donate toys, clothes, or time to help families in need have a happy holiday season.

Drop off a new toy to the USMC holiday toy drive. Click here for a list of locations.

Inspire hope and spread kindness by helping families pay off layaway balances of gifts, school supplies, toys, books, games and clothes for kids.

Donate gifts to families suffering from childhood illness in New Mexico.

Drop off toys at Palmer Brewery, The Divine Eye, or AstroZombies to help kids in need this holiday season.

Fill a shoebox with toys for a less fortunate child this Christmas.

Sponsor a Cross Roads family for Christmas.

Write a thank-you note to a deployed service member this holiday season.

Volunteer at the City of Albuquerque’s Coats and Cocoa event, or donate a coat to the cause.

Volunteer to set up and tear down, make crafts with kids, and more at the 12th annual Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation’s Annual Festival of Trees.

Other Volunteer Opportunities

Help organize donations, run a mobile food pantry, and more.

Help families select food, re-pack bulk items into smaller portions for us to give away, or sort donations this holiday season and all year round.

Donate your time to homeless pets in need during mobile pet adoptions, public speaking events, and more.

Facilitate events, clean toys for children, transport children and help teach in classroom settings.

Help support emergency shelter, case management, legal advocacy, housing and other services for victims of domestic violence.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless

Help feed pets who have homeless owners. Donate monetarily or with a pet food contribution. For info email feedingpetsnewmexico@gmail.com.