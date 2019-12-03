Make sure your donations are going to legitimate charities on Giving Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Tis the season to be good, especially on Giving Tuesday. Celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and in conjunction with national holiday sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday takes a step back asking communities to give to others instead of shopping for themselves.

Get Involved

In 2018, 142 nonprofits in 24 separate New Mexico communities raised over $2,520,285 to better their hometowns. This year, United Way hopes to help surpass those numbers by getting more New Mexicans to join the campaign.

The organization has made it easier than ever to get involved by compiling a list of nonprofits in need of service or donations by category.

Click here to discover a list of 2019 Giving Tuesday participants that suit your interests.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping out a neighbor, or giving some of what we have to those in need, everyone has something to give. If you don’t see the organization you’d like to help listed under United Way’s list, check the national list by typing the name of your city.

Albuquerque residents can also join United Way at North Domingo Baca Park on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a meet and greet with 30 local nonprofits to learn more about their mission and how you can volunteer.

Giving Tuesday History

Since 2015, the United Way of Central New Mexico’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence has coordinated the local initiative to make it easy for donors, volunteers and other organizations to find and get involved with New Mexico nonprofits running Giving Tuesday campaigns.

Each year the campaigns provide a platform to encourage the donation of time, resources, and talents to address challenges at a local level. They also bring together United Way partners, nonprofits, and businesses, as well as families and individuals to encourage small acts of kindness during the holiday season and all year round.

What will you give?

Last year, the #UnSelfie campaign went viral across the globe. You can use the template below from United Way to share what you give and why on social media Tuesday.

1. Print this sign

2. Write what and why you give

3. Post a picture on social media of yourself, your dog, your family, your co-workers

4. Don’t forget to include the #GivingTuesdayNM and #UNSelfie hashtags!

Check Your Charity

Despite the wholesome nature of Giving Tuesday, there are scammers who will try to take advantage of the public’s willingness to do good. To protect yourself, you can double-check to see how a group stacks up and where your money will go by using rating sites like CharityWatch.org, CharityNavigator.org or the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. These sites assess criteria such as how transparent a nonprofit is about its finances and how much of its budget goes toward programs.

In addition, don’t click on a link or open an attachment in an email or texted charitable pitch, even if it appears to be genuine. Also, never wire money or send cash. Use a credit card instead, which offers more protection against scammers.