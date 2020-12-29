‘Made 100% in New Mexico’: New Mexican publisher highlights local authors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico small publisher is paving the way for local authors to tell their stories. Casa Uracca Press publishes poetry, nonfiction and essays which center on New Mexico and southwestern subjects. “Every writer and every publisher has a slant. Ours tilts towards the richness of the high desert, where all are welcome who manage to find their way,” the website states.

The creator of Casa Uracca Press, Zach Hively wanted to do things differently than any other publishing he’d seen. “The most important was to treat authors fairly and as well as I possibly could,” Hively said. “That means giving them the highest royalty I possibly can, doing everything I can to promote their books and connect them with readers as well as creating books that do their words justice, that draw people in and make people want to touch them.”

Hively also wanted to create aesthetically pleasing products to go along with the author’s work. He wanted to support local businesses as much as he could throughout this process, which he’s already succeeded at. The first three books they have published, have been printed at Starline Printing in Albuquerque. “I can actually say that they were made 100% in New Mexico. They were written here, they were printed and bound here. I did the design and laid them out here. So far, we’ve been able to hold true to that,” Hively said.

Zach Hively chose the name Casa Urraca after the magpies that visited him often when he first moved to Abiquiu.

He also does his best to be as environmentally-conscious as he can. These priorities serve as a mission statement for the company and have successfully attracted the collaborators who share those same values as Hively. “I immediately had support. I couldn’t do this without the support of artists and authors creating quality stuff and believing in a small press, believing in keeping things local and believing in creating these quality books,” Hively said.

Casa Urraca also holds virtual writing workshops with the authors its worked with as a chance to further connect with the community and their readers. Looking to 2021, Hively said he hopes to continue doing what they’ve been doing and be able to continue growing. “I am ultimately really excited and really hopeful that we continue to publish both new voices and established voices who are doing exciting things, who are pushing boundaries,” Hively said. “I really hope we can continue to highlight more voices, voices of any age who have never found a platform like this before, and I would love to find voices that are very different from my own.”

