Los Lunas Parks and Recreation plans for summer concert series

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas Parks and Recreation Department has big plans for their newly-opened Badlands Drive-In Theater. Beginning June 5, seven New Mexico artists are set to perform including Reviva, Daniel Solis Band, Red Light Cameras and more.

Four nights of music and movies under the stars are planned on June 5, July 10, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11. Two artists will perform each night followed by a movie afterwards.

Attendees may remain in their vehicle or sit outside on the bed of a truck or lawn chairs, but masks must be worn outside of the vehicle. They ask groups that come together to remain within their designated parking area.

Other artists slated to perform are Right On, Kid, Tylor Brandon, Nathaniel Krantz and El Gringo. Tickets will go on sale soon, visit the Los Lunas Parks and Recreation website and social media for more information.