Los Lunas neighborhood hopes to ‘bury’ memories of 2020

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A retirement community in Los Lunas is hoping to begin the new year by burying this one.

Jubilee Los Lunas residents are collecting items to put inside their time capsule before they bury it on New Year’s Eve. Owner Nick Blea said he heard the idea from two residents this summer, and from then on things continued to fall into place.

“The idea just kept festering in my mind. Then I found this capsule made out of stainless steel being auctioned, and I thought it’d be perfect as a time capsule,” Blea said. “It was providential.”

Blea estimates the capsule can hold about 500 flash drives, which is what they prefer community members use to share their photos, stories, letters and more. “There have been so many things that have happened this year… I think most of us are really ready to bury 2020,” Blea said.

The residents who came up with the idea, Tom and Nelda Lobb, said they thought of the idea because even though social distancing has been difficult, their neighbors have made it a more pleasant experience.

“We just thought it was worth preserving memories. We love it here in Jubilee and wanted to remember our Jubilee neighbors,” Tom said. “In 10 years, we want people to take it out and share it with grandchildren and family members and show them what life was like in 2020.”

Jubilee activities director Teri Montoya-Chavez said she hopes this inspires the community to put aside their differences for a common goal. “There’s different opinions on the presidential election. There’s different opinions on COVID-19. Everybody has different opinions but we can all come together to capture and save history for whoever opens it in the future,” Montoya-Chavez said.

The capsule will be buried in a small park at the center of the subdivision. Blea hopes to plan a socially-distanced event to celebrate the burial of the capsule on Dec. 31.

