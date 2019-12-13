Local gingerbread contest showcases Pueblo cultures

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest is a favorite holiday tradition at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Children and adults are invited to enter an entirely edible gingerbread house inspired by a Pueblo village, house, community, church, or historic building.

“We want to emphasize that Pueblo architecture, that Pueblo influence, as well as the historical heritage that’s part of New Mexico.” Jon Ghahate, IPCC Museum Cultural Educator

Cash prizes range from $100 to $600 and are awarded across two separate categories for children and adults at the end of December. Visitors to the exhibit can also vote for the People’s Choice Award in each category.

This year’s deadline has been extended to Monday, December 16th, at 4 p.m. To enter and learn more information click here.